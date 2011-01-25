What’s on Tonight: State of the Union

State of the Union Address (everywhere) — In the wake of the Arizona shootings, Congress will abandon its traditionally segregated Repbublican-Democrat seating and will instead intermingle. Also, following last year’s “not true” grumpiness from Samuel Alito, six of the nine Supreme Court justices will be on hand. (See also: the State of the Union drinking game, clearly made by some idiot who can’t tell the difference between the effects of “take a drink” and “do a shot.”)
The Fashion Show (Bravo) — Season finale. I think Bravo is the only channel NOT showing the State of the Union.
Hellcats (CW) — It’s a new night for the college cheerleading show. I didn’t realize until a few weeks ago that series star Aly Michalka had a prominent supporting role in Easy A. She and her boobs did a great job. And that’s not me being a pervert: her character was really proud of her big boobs.
The Game (BET) — The Warming Glow H.R. department has gotten a couple complaints that “The Game” — which has gotten huge ratings since moving from the CW to BET — hasn’t gotten enough attention here. So here’s what I’ll do: I’ll record it tonight and watch it some time this week. If it’s better than anything from Tyler Perry, I’ll say so. If it’s terrible, then I’ll hate all black people forever. Kidding, just kidding. I wouldn’t want to be held responsible for “Two and a Half Men” just because I’m white.
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central) — Tosh gives a Web Redemption to Ken Green, the guy who danced into the street and got hit by an ice cream truck (video below). Looks like it’s gonna be a good one.
How does Tosh seem like such a freaking nice guy in these redemptions?
Joe Biden loves him some Lobster Dog. He’s a canine/crustacean for the people!
But who, who will give a redemption to one-legged golfer Ken Green?
[www.drinkinggame.us]
That is the best drinking game for the State of the Union.
Michalka is also in “The Roommate” so I am hoping for some three way make out action with Meester and Minka.
Of COURSE he is suing the driver of the ice cream truck.
I hate being American.
My exact reaction, FH.
