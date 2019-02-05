Getty Image

State of The Union Address (NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — After a shutdown-induced delay, Trump is finally getting his chance at the mic. To make it fun, may we suggest a drinking game? Any time Trump compliments himself with words like “tremendous,” “big,” “very good,” or “success,” take a drink. You’ll be sloshed in the first 10 minutes.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The show spotlights black trailblazers tonight, from Bessie Coleman, the first black woman to pilot a plane, to the students of the Little Rock Nine who integrated a high school after the ruling of Brown vs. Board of Education.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Oliver and Anna-Kat team up to win a radio contest while Katie takes matters into her own hands after Greg insists on handling the family’s taxes.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen invites new contestants to compete in games like “Danger Word,” “Mount St. Ellen,” “See You Later Alligator,” and “Aw Snap.”

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — When Stef and Lena visit Callie and Marina for the first time in L.A., everyone is on their best behavior, but secrets are quickly exposed, and the girls realize they still need their moms.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry and Ralph are forced to go undercover as criminals in the black market to stop Cicada, but lines are blurred, and the guys question their own morality the deeper they fall into organized crime.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Lawrence and Eddie are drafted to fight in the Vietnam War, sparking conflict in the family as Peggy and Mike do everything in their power to prevent the boys from serving.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Liz turns to Kyle for help after discovering shocking information about the night Rosa died as Max struggles with whether to use his powers to help the town.

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Jake and Grace try to get rid of the office dog while Matt’s broken exclamation-point key strains his relationship with John and Kate.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Will Arnett, Julian Castro, Randy Houser

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Priyanka Chopra, Savannah Guthrie, Henry Winkler, Lizzo

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Live broadcast following the State of the Union, with Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, Gayle King, Bianna Golodryga, Spike Lee

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Taylor Schilling, Ana Navarro, Tucker Rule

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Billy Crystal, Sarah Chalke, Buddy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Frank Bruni

Conan: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Sam Morril