What’s On Tonight: Stringer Bell Drives Fast Cars In Scotland

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Series premiere. Oh boy, I hope [female name] chooses [male name], and not that jerk [other male name].
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Series premiere. Bear and Zac Efron get shirtless.
2014 Young Hollywood Awards (The CW, 8 p.m.) — Categories include #SocialMediaSuperstar, Cuz You’re Funny, Reality Royalty, and Hottest Body (of Work). The nominees there: Derek Hough, Kellan Lutz, James Maslow, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Upton, and weirdly, not June Squibb. Such a snub.
Love Child (HBO, 9 p.m.) — Here’s an HBO documentary about a baby girl dying because her parents were obsessed with online gaming. Just light, breezy summer entertainment.
Masters of Sex (Showtime, 9 p.m.) — Last night’s episode was excellent. You should watch it.
Idris Elba: King of Speed (BBC, 10 p.m.) — “Idris Elba’s journey into the world of speed and fast cars takes him to the highlands of Scotland and then on to Finland, as he investigates how motor sports are not just about speed but about the marriage of skill and speed.” You had me at “Idris Elba’s journey.”
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: John C. Reilly and Conor Oberst on Letterman; James Franco and Jenny Lewis on Fallon; Andi Dorfman, Clayton Kershaw, and Train on Kimmel; Olivia Williams on Ferguson; Carson Daly and Penn & Teller on Meyers; Sonia Nazario on Stewart; and Beck on Colbert.
I turned on the Idris Elba show for a minute last night and caught him explaining the comic aged concept of drag racing so I immediately turned it off. Not even my love for Elba can get me to sit through that shit
*complicated concept
Damn autocorrect
The drag racing segment(s) weren’t the best but the segments last week where he drove three different eras of Mini rally cars was absolutely amazing. Then again, I love cars and Idris so take my advice with a grain of salt.
IT’S THE FINALE, YOU FOOL, NOT THE PREMIERE!!! AHHHAHHA! I LOVE POINTING OUT THE SHORTCOMINGS OF OTHERS. I apologize for even knowing that.
Anybody watching that Murder in the First show?
Oh thank god, someone else beat me to this embarrassing correction :)
Not watching Murder in the First – is it any good?
Dunno. Haven’t tried it. I can’t keep up with it all. Monday nights are usually spent watching Master Chef and catching up with crap I missed from Sunday.
There’s a Parks and Rec block on Esquire and there’s always an episode of SVU on somewhere (two at eight, Boston and Chicago affiliates). I’ll flip between those, I guess.
I don’t understand why they don’t reboot Lethal Weapon with Elba as Murtaugh and Michael B. Jordan as Riggs.
Cause then you’d have Murtaugh beating the shit outa Riggs for fucking things up soo much.