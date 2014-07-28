What’s On Tonight: Stringer Bell Drives Fast Cars In Scotland

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Series premiere. Oh boy, I hope [female name] chooses [male name], and not that jerk [other male name].

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Series premiere. Bear and Zac Efron get shirtless.

2014 Young Hollywood Awards (The CW, 8 p.m.) — Categories include #SocialMediaSuperstar, Cuz You’re Funny, Reality Royalty, and Hottest Body (of Work). The nominees there: Derek Hough, Kellan Lutz, James Maslow, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Upton, and weirdly, not June Squibb. Such a snub.

Love Child (HBO, 9 p.m.) — Here’s an HBO documentary about a baby girl dying because her parents were obsessed with online gaming. Just light, breezy summer entertainment.

Masters of Sex (Showtime, 9 p.m.) — Last night’s episode was excellent. You should watch it.

Idris Elba: King of Speed (BBC, 10 p.m.) — “Idris Elba’s journey into the world of speed and fast cars takes him to the highlands of Scotland and then on to Finland, as he investigates how motor sports are not just about speed but about the marriage of skill and speed.” You had me at “Idris Elba’s journey.”

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: John C. Reilly and Conor Oberst on Letterman; James Franco and Jenny Lewis on Fallon; Andi Dorfman, Clayton Kershaw, and Train on Kimmel; Olivia Williams on Ferguson; Carson Daly and Penn & Teller on Meyers; Sonia Nazario on Stewart; and Beck on Colbert.