What's On Tonight: Strippers and Fast Cars

How I Met Your Mother (CBS, 8 p.m.) – This is the only show worth consistently talking about on Monday nights. So, even if you hate Ted and the Bro Code and Ted again, just remember: it’s either “How I Met” (which has been on a nice run of late, FYI), or “The Voice,” now in PART FIVE of the audition process.
Daytona 500 (Fox, 7 p.m.) – Here I was all ready to write “…” about “House,” until I read that the Daytona 500, which was rained out yesterday, will air tonight. Coincidentally, all I have to say about NASCAR is “…,” too, so check out With Leather’s interview with Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. You can win a trip to Charlotte, NC, home of my beloved Carolina Panthers. And K-Ci & JoJo! You’d be crazy-crazy-crazy not to.
In Performance at the White House (PBS, 9 p.m.) – This is the special where Obama sings “Sweet Home Chicago,” which you may have seen on The Internet last week. “Yo, Prez, sing ‘Saturday In the Park’ next!”
Bizarre Foods America (Travel, 9 p.m.) – Andrew Zimmern travels to West Virginia, to dine on “fresh deer organs, groundhog burgoo, and a road kill cook-off.” Or as West Virginia natives call it, Thanksgiving dinner. I’ll bring the rooster.
Fashion Police: The 2012 Academy Awards (E!, 10 p.m.) – I couldn’t care less about fashion, but I do want to talk about who looked pretty at the Oscars. Rooney Mara and Jessica Chastain looked pretty at the Oscars.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Ed Helms on Letterman; Megan Fox and Michel Hazanavicius on Leno; Melanie Fiona on Kimmel; Eric Idle on Ferguson; Julianna Margulies, Seann William Scott, and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band on Fallon; Kathryn Hahn, Artie Lange, and Nick DiPaolo on Conan; Neil DeGrasse Tyson on Stewart; and King Peggy on Colbert.
Jesus… Artie Lange AND Nick DiPaolo? I, uh… no, no thank you Conan.
Oh hey, does In Performance At The White House also feature that vile, horrible, gangster warlord Common?
If features Hillary on her back firing ping pong balls. Everyone had to participate in the talent show.
This is the only show worth consistently talking about on Monday nights.
SOMEONE hasn’t been watching Courtney’s unchecked villainy on The Bachelor.
I prefer not to watch The Bachelor. I have this irrational(?) fear that if I do so I will wake up without a penis.
My wife keeps me updat
(Fuck you, touchpad)
My wife keeps me updated on this, and I gotta be honest, I’m kind of looking forward to the episode right before the finale, when the twenty-odd women who got sent home before her get to rip this guy a new asshole.
Rooney Mara’s very pretty, but I do not believe she looked pretty at the Oscars. Creepy hairstyle, like she wanted to remind people that she was the actress who played Lisbeth Salander.
this:
Cartman: All right whats up NASCAR fans? I don’t know about y’all, but this president Obama is pissin me off, so I’m going to do some dippin and speak my mind.
I found out this Obama wants to put a bigger tax on gasoline! What the fuck is up with that? Thats fuckin gay! It’s gay as hell! Y’all know my pit boss, Butters!
Butters: Obama’s fuckin gay!
Cartman: He’s fuckin gay as hell!
Butters: Pisses me off.
Cartman: So y’all be sure to catch us in our next race. We’re about as poor and stupid as they fuckin come so come down and cheer for us at NASCAR on Saturday. Obama is gay as hell!
And fuck you Danica Patrick !
We’re tradin’ paint!
As a West Virginian, I recommend the grilled possum.
So, I guess I’m the only person still watching Alcatraz? (it’s not great tbh)
You are not alone. I feel like it’s getting better, but you are correct that it’s not great.
I’m watching it. I certainly like it better than the CBS crapapalooza of sitcoms.
If I watch the Daytona, I bet I see everyone who’s been in an episode of “Doomsday Preppers” in the crowd.
Freebird or GTFO (of the country)
What about Castle? That’s pretty good fun.
“Castle” is great because the captain is always threatening to take people off the case. That’s all I ask out of a show.
I got very irritated last week when Beckett’s gun fell out of its holster and her seat belt got jammed. It was wholly unnecessary; there was plenty of tension without throwing in those kinds of predictable tropes.
The new captain is terrible, and I think they need to recast that part. Don’t trust the actress anyway, she was sneaky on 24 and so I shall always regard her as a baddie.
@Zack – How deep is the Hudson River? The car just kept on sinking forever. I did like the flashbangs from the gun as Castle got them out, but yes they overdid it.
Yeah, I noticed the same thing about the car sinking forever. I’m pretty sure any river traffic is just barges; I don’t think they need 90+ feet of water to dock those things.
I watched How I for a minute or two just to figure out who the chick in the pic is. Wow, Becky newton looks MUCH better after eatin’ a sandwich or two.