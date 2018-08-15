What’s On Tonight: ‘Suits’ Makes A Sacrifice

USA

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Louis makes the ultimate sacrifice for his family while Harvey confronts his own personal issues to help his brother.

Alone Together (Freeform, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – Benji and Esther steal a day pass to Dean’s fancy gym, and Esther gets roped into a shady business deal by a fellow gym-goer. Later, Benji is asked to supervise his former high school’s drama play, but when he becomes the target of the school bully he realizes high school still sucks.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Seven of last night’s 12 acts will move on to the next round with the audience voting to keep their favorites from getting axed.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The houseguests compete for the Power of Veto with the winner choosing to either keep the nominations the same or shake things up.

Burden of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Joanna and Billy think the local steel mill owner is responsible for the barrels, but the case is put on hold when Joanna learns a shocking secret about her past.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The season ends with Gordon travels to Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood, a bar and grill in Sacramento and discovers the owner’s lack of discipline with her family members may be causing the restaurant to fail.

World of Dance (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The top qualifying acts choose an opponent to duel in front of a live audience before the judges decide who to save and who to send home.

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Vera and Julian face a big hurdle as Heather makes a starting realization about Marin.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tom Arnold, Jerrod Carmichael, Death Cab for Cutie

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Che, Colin Jost, Henry Golding, Justin Thomas, Dusty Slay

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jessica Biel, W. Kamau Bell, Elle King

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, grandson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens, Matt Smith

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jimmy O. Yang