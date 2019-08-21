USA

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — Harvey tries to win Samantha her old job back while Katrina faces off against a familiar foe.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Gustavo lays the groundwork for his business venture as Andre goes to Franklin for help, and Julia proposes a new plan to Teddy.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Seven acts from last night’s show will move onto the next round as another contestant is sent home.

Bulletproof (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Pike and Bishop are reassigned to take down a local drug gang as the Sharp case is moved to a different unit.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The contestants are faced with a new Mystery Box challenge that tasks them with making an elevated dish using just a cast iron pan.

BH90210 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Tori struggles to manage the pressure of getting the cast on board for a reboot, going to extreme lengths to convince Shannen to return to the show while the guys try to save their marriages, and Jennie meets her new bodyguard.

Songland (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Old Dominion hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be featured in a Jeep commercial.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ne-Yo competes against the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast in games like Popped Quiz, 7 Seconds of Frame and TV ID.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Liza is handed a shock when a co-star pops up in her ad and Josh begins considering his options beyond Inkburg.

Pearson (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Jessica is on the hunt for new backers for Bobby’s campaign.

South Side (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Quincy and Kareme compete to see who can repossess more in a day.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Jane Lynch