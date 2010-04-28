What’s on Tonight: ‘Sunset Daze’ Debut

Sunset Daze (WEtv) — Series premiere. This is getting mixed reviews. Pick your media outlet: New York Times | New York Post | Washington Post | Boston Globe

Happy Town (ABC) — Series premiere. I watched the first 17 minutes or so of this on Hulu. It feels like it’s kind of going for a mix of “Twin Peaks” and “Northern Exposure” while capturing the weirdness and small-town charm of neither. Alan Sepinwall’s review.

Modern Family (ABC) — Fred Willard returns to guest star as Phil’s dad. You can also see the cast and crew of “Modern Family” on tonight’s episode of “Top Chef: Masters” (on Bravo).

High Society (CW) — Season finale. And may this never sully our television screens ever again.

South Park (Comedy Central) — As far as I can tell, there will be no mention of [REDACTED] tonight. But there WILL be retard camp and a shark whistle.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC) — Sharon Stone begins a four-week stint as Stabler’s former partner. Police partner, not life partner. Although that would have been pretty hot in 1992.