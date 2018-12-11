The CW

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The epic, three-night crossover event ends tonight. “Elseworlds” has seen some of our favorite superheroes thrust into completely bonkers situations. Barry and Oliver have traded outfits, an Arrow-verse-ending crisis has been teased, and, oh yeah, Batwoman finally showed up. Tonight, Kara is forced to take on an evil iteration of Superman as Barry and Oliver navigate their new reality as a pair of wanted fugitives sans superpowers.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The team’s holiday plans are interrupted when a murder investigation of a Navy veteran includes the discovery of a newborn baby who has no identification and no family.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Becky and Darlene have a falling out when Becky helps Harris keep a secret from his mom.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Mike’s jealousy rears its ugly head when Peggy’s uber-successful brother Tom comes to town and brings an extravagant Christmas gift for the family.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The Johnsons’ Christmas tradition of going to the movies causes an argument in the family when Dre wants to see an important film about Rosa Parks, but the kids feel differently.

Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas Special (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — America’s Got Talent season 12 champion Darci Lynne Farmer celebrates the holidays Oklahoma style with special guests Kristin Chenoweth, Toby Keith, Hunter Hayes, Pentatonix, and violinist Lindsey Stirling.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — OA assumes the identity of an illegal arms dealer who had been assisting the FBI before his assassination.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena and Vlad’s professional partnership is put in jeopardy after their heated romantic encounter.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Yvette Nicole Brown, Ron Funches, Ana Gasteyer, Lauren Ash, Tony Hale, and Jameela Jamil join Jane Lynch at her home for a special holiday-themed game night.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Pride is kidnapped on a morning run and forced to complete a series of tasks to save Wade and his father.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Nolan and Bishop respond to a silent alarm at a convenience store that’s being robbed by two men. When Nolan chases one of the armed robbers on foot, he’s forced to make a split-second decision.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Nicole Kidman, Ron Livingston, Smashing Pumpkins

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jennifer Lopez, Robert Klein, J Balvin

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Whoopi Goldberg, Adam Pally, Jungle

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ken Jeong, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Byer, Todd Sucherman

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Ellen DeGeneres, Patrick Wilson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Meek Mill