What’s On Tonight: ‘Supernatural’ Prepares For The End

The CW

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean enlist Garth’s help in uncovering Michael’s endgame as the two brothers split up to find weapons that might stop the Archangel’s plans.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Amy shadows Glenn for the day, and his manager training course ends up driving her crazy. Meanwhile, Dina goes to Jonah for career advice, and Cheyenne and Mateo start a business of their own.

Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Chargers head to the Chiefs for a rematch following their Week One loss to the team.

I Feel Bad (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Emet plans a weekend getaway for her and David after growing tired of their kid-centric lives, but the couple quickly discovers they don’t share the same idea of fun anymore.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Alaric helps Rafael confront his past while Hope must face some fears of her own after researching the latest creature to arrive at the school.

The Great Holiday Baking Show (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — It’s bread week, which means the bakers must make decadent and delicious cookies and loaves.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Christy uncovers a secret Adam’s been hiding from Bonnie during her hunt for the perfect Secret Santa gift.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — The team tries to salvage a major story that hinges on a source in the Middle East who has gone silent.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Amy Adams, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Kurt Vile

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Miley Cyrus, Regina King, Chloe x Halle

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Diane Kruger, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Julian Castro

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Natalie Portman, Adam Pally, Todd Sucherman

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Julia Roberts, Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, She & Him

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bob Woodward, Janelle Monae