What’s On Tonight: It’s The Beginning Of The End On ‘Supernatural’

Supernatural (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam, Dean, and Castiel must defend the world from souls in Hell who are free to kill again after being released back to Earth.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Meemaw refuses to drive Sheldon somewhere, so he takes matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, Georgie’s working on a new business venture.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dina tries her hand at blackmail after Amy hires her nemesis, Colleen. Efforts to unionize the warehouse continue.

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Wade’s friends turn him onto a support group for widows and widowers, and he finds himself blown away from the group host’s advice.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Rome keeps plugging away at a producing career, while Gary lends a hand with Danny’s school play audition.

The Good Place (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Michael and Eleanor seek help from an unusual source after making a troubling discovery.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — An FBI investigation looms over third-year law students under Annalise’s umbrella.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A celebrity becomes instrumental in helping to catch a serial predator targeting patrons in gay bars.

Mr. Inbetween (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Christmas comes to an end.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Regina King, Nat Wolff, the Cast of Zombieland: Double Tap, Jimmy Eat World

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Questlove & Tariq, Rex Orange County

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Oliver, Amy Sedaris, Paul McCartney, Big Thief

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sam Rockwell, Lucy Boynton, Les Savy Fav

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Neil deGrasse Tyson, Aaron Paul, Sara Bareilles

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Nikki & Brie Bella

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rand Paul