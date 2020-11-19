The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix film) — Once again, Vanessa Hudgens is dealing with a switcheroo as Duchess Margaret. She’s unexpectedly inherited the Montenaro throne while having relationship troubles, so it’s time for the lookalike(s) to help sort things out. Clearly, people love these movies, so one might as well roll with it.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Get ready for a two hour event, including cast interviews along with the final ride for the most enturing sci-fi series in the United States.

The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30pm EST) — Walton Goggins is still crushing his Widower Wade role while juggling his dating life (now with Shannon, played by Justified co-star Natalie Zea), along with helping with algebra and other daughter-related matters.

Station 19 (ABC, 8:00pm EST) — The firefighter drama’s dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle, which is causing relationship strain for Maya and Carina and adds to sobriety struggles for Sullivan.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9:00pm EST) — The new COVID-19 reality continues for the Grey Sloan crew as a stubborn patient digs in his heels. Elsewhere, interns are running amuck, and Maggie is seeking comfort.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — An unwelcome visitor messes up an attempt for the U.S.S. Discovery crew to finally let their hair down and party.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — LL Cool J, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson, Zac Brown Band.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Sarah Paulson, Henry Golding, Car Seat Headrest

The Late Late Show With James Corden –Marc Maron, Royal Blood