What’s On Tonight: ‘Superstore’ Gets Competitive

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A steps challenge instituted by corporate causes Dina and Amy to become competitive, faking a rivalry with another store and taking things a bit too far.

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Oh, you thought we were done with awards shows did you? Joke’s on you because the 2019 iHeartRadio Awards will be damned if they don’t continue this prolonged hell of giving statues to well-dressed celebs just because.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Andrew and Carina confront an unforgiving family history as Teddy and Owen team up to help a married couple who’s expecting.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Dean and Jack take a road trip to visit an old friend while Sam and Castiel investigate a small, idyllic town where things aren’t as picture-perfect as they seem.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jack ropes his students into helping him steal a Virgin Mary statue at a local church paid for by his deceased mother’s estate.

FAM (CBS, 8:30/9:30 p.m.) — Walt and Shannon help Nick overcome his fear of dancing while Freddy grows closer to Clem. Later, Clem decides to liven up plans for her “chill” bachelorette party after a PTA meeting at Shannon’s school gives her a serious case of FOMO.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Holt and Amy recruit a famed forensic scientist, Dr. Yee, to help close a case for Rosa while Jake investigates Nikolaj’s family after entertaining a Latvian guest.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — When Andy, Maya, and Dean respond to a call, they find an injured woman with amnesia, but soon into the treatment process, they realize there is much more to her story.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — When Grace’s dad is rushed to the E.R. for a bleeding ulcer, he shocks everyone by refusing to accept a blood transfusion from Will.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Sam invites some old friends over for dinner.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Abbi and Ilana visit Sleep No More where Abbi tries to find the right time to tell her best friend some life-changing news.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The SVU pursues a suspect when a child is discovered in the trunk of an abandoned car.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Angela Bassett, half•alive

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Oscar Isaac, Lilly Singh, Jimmy Carr

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Christine Baranski, Donnie Wahlberg, Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Stephanie Schriock, Allison Miller

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kate Beckinsale, Milo Ventimiglia, Better Oblivion Community Center

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jacob Tobia

Conan: Moses Storm