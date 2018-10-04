NBC

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season four kicks off with Amy and Jonah returning from their brief suspension to a barrage of jokes from their co-workers over their accidental sex tape.

Into the Dark (Hulu) – Hulu’s latest horror venture lands tonight. The show covers the holidays in a terrifying way, focusing on separate stories taking place on the most celebrated days of the year.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Maggie struggles with issues in her personal life as Meredith treats a patient who claims to be a matchmaker.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Koothrappali explores the idea of an arranged marriage while Penny and Leonard contemplate starting a family of their own.

Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Colts take on the Patriots as Tom Brady tries to rally his offense to a six-game winning streak against that team.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Michael’s plan hits a snag, and he’s forced to take drastic measures.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Sheldon helps Mary heal after a death in the community shakes her faith.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Grace has a run-in with a troll from Twitter, and Jack makes a terrible first impression with Estefan’s family after he overdoses on numbing cream in order to appear younger.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie voices her concerns when Christy decides she no longer needs Gambler’s Anonymous.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two premieres with a raging inferno that puts the lives of Station 19 workers at risk. Meanwhile, a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past arrives at the station, putting everyone’s futures in jeopardy.

I Feel Bad (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Emet lies about her son’s accomplishments to make her life a bit easier, but the charade works better than planned, and she digs herself into a hole too deep to crawl out of.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Murphy’s team concocts an elaborate plan to get her into a White House press briefing after she’s been banned from them for decades.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Annalise preps for her first class-action lawsuit and must adjust to the politics of her new office.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Benson and Stone struggle to reunite a sex trafficking victim with her mother.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Former SWAT team member Jim Street helps the team find a woman and her son who are running from a drug cartel.

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon) – Season three of Amazon’s dystopian drama premieres and this season looks to be focused on the idea of “what if” even more than its predecessors. Most of the characters entertain dreams, visions of alternate realities which only serve to strengthen the world-building the show has done so far.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Lena Dunham, Frank Grillo, Young the Giant

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Billy Crystal, Gisele Bundchen, Quavo

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Lady Gaga

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Mulaney, Meredith Hagner, Alex Ross, Daxx Nielsen

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Beth Behrs, Taran Killam, Boy George

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Riz Ahmed

Conan: Deon Cole