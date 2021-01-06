Surviving Death (Netflix series) — Dive into this investigative series about whether or not the afterlife exists and whether death is really the end of life. As one might expect, this show provides firsthand accounts from those who have come close to (and even experienced) the D word to provide an illuminating view of the ultimate question that plagues us. The show’s based upon Leslie Kean’s best-selling book of the same name.

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip (FOX series premiere on Hulu) — FOX staple Gordon Ramsay takes a pre-pandemic roadtrip (yes, in an RV fondly named “Betty”) with two chef fancy friends (an Italian chef and a French maître d’hôtel). Together, they cross half of America, including California, Vegas, and Texas. They eat barbecue and do the dude ranch thing, and yep, this might be surprisingly essential viewing.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC season premiere on Hulu) — The marvelous Jane Levy returns for Season 2 of this fancifully musical series. This time around, Zoey returns after an appropriately extended time away to discover that her personal and work lives are now the portrait of chaos. Cue the songs.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Samantha Bee, Paul Mescal

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Hailee Steinfeld, Seventeen

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Don Cheadle, Taylor Kinney, Michael Kiwanuka

In case you missed these recent picks:

Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix series) — In case you need some inspiration to dig all those frozen leftovers out of your freezer for a greater purpose, the so-called “kings & queens of leftover cooking” will make magic happen in this competitive series. There’s a monetary prize up for grabs in this ultimate food makeover series with host Jackie Tohn and judges David So and Rosemary Shrager proving that the unappetizing can be transformed into a masterpiece. Maybe? Why not.

Equinox (Netflix series) — This unsettling show begins in 2020 with the protagonist, Astrid, suffering terrible nightmares sourcing back to her 1999-focused childhood, in which her sister disappeared, along with a group of other graduating students. Those dreams coincide with the death of a survivor, and Astrid digs into the fate of the students, and of course, she uncovers an even darker truth than she expected.