Sweet Life: Los Angeles: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — The WarnerMedia streaming service is keeping up with its summer of unscripted content that also includes The Hype and FBoy Island. In particular, this show follows a group of young, Black, and ambitious mid-20 somethings while they pursue dreams. Of course, those dreams not only happen to be professional but also involve loyalty and love. The quarter-life mark is a milestone unlike any other, and in South Los Angeles, this group of long-time friends comes together for a three-episode drop, which will be followed by more episodes running through September 2.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:00 & 8:30pm) — Season 8 begins for the law-enforcement comedy that must confront several new realities while still attempting to stay, you know, funny. The ongoing pandemic and the recent round of protests against police brutality will stay fresh in everyone’s mind as the Andy Samberg-starring show takes a final lap. This week, a double dose of episodes sees understaffing issues plague the precinct, causing real headaches for Capt. Holt. Meanwhile, Rosa’s got a houseguest, and Jake and Amy struggle to juggle work and family.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes: (Netflix film) — This documentary shines a light on the Dennis Nilsen, who became one of Britain’s most infamous serial killers in the mid 1980s. The project gathers up over 250 hours of previously undisclosed private recordings from Nilsen himself, all found within his own personal archive. He chose his victims (young men) carefully, yet he was able to easily hide his murders for five years due to mass unemployment that sent many to London, where they found themselves without money or recourse. Not only does the film dive into the voice of Nilsen himself but also survivors, law enforcement, and bereaved families.

The Hype: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — Streetwear professionals finally get a proper reality-competition show that aims to create a collision of streetwear, culture, and business. Cardi B’s judging, along with Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Ferg, Dapper Dan, and Bobby Hundreds. All involved aim to mentor the contestants while imparting their specialized visions toward the visionary contestants. From fashion to music to art to lifestyle and everywhere in between, the creativity here should be off the hook, and maybe some of that coolness will rub off on us.

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 2 (Paramount+ series) — This animated series from Rick and Morty writer (and Solar Opposites creator) Mike McMahan takes things to the year 2380 (after the original Star Trek beginning in 2265), where the U.S.S. Cerritos aren’t the heroes that you’re expecting. These are junior officers who are not pleased at their lack of power while confronting bizarre alien anomalies like enormous bugs and other such comedic-slanted creatures. This violent show’s got a PG-13-like feel.

Titans: Season 3 (HBO Max series) — These young heroes from across the DC universe return for more adventure, this time in Gotham City where new threats lurk and old friends shall reunite.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Cecily Strong, Patton Oswalt, Jeff Bowders