Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu series) — The Emmy-winning host returns for a new quartet of journeys in this four episodes that will celebrate indigenous traditions and immigrant-based holidays across America. Once again, Padma’s breaking bread while exploring stories that explore exactly what it means to be American. Journey with her to Los Angeles (for Korean New Year) and Miami (for Cuban Christmas), along with other feasts that take place in Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.

Head of the Class: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — Bill Lawrence executive produces this reboot of the 1980s sitcom. Robin Givens is back as the grown-up Darlene, and the show focuses heavily upon a group of overachieving teenagers that must adapt to an unorthodox teacher, who wants her students to experience life rather than focus so heavily upon their grades.

Law and Order: SVU (NBC, 9:00pm) — A teenage sex worker goes missing, which leads Rollins and Velasco on a wild dive into a pile of previously overlooked missing persons reports, from which a clue emerges.

Law and Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm) — Elliot Stabler and his newfound beard been doing the undercover thing, which has grown progressively more dangerous. This time, he’s in true jeopardy of being exposed or being double crossed in what looks like a literally explosive episode.

Ghosts (CBS, 9:00pm) — A freelance journalist and a chef move into a massive country estate while hoping to transform it into a bed-and-breakfast. As the title indicates, however, there are ghosts afoot, and they’re comedic. So, there’s a Prohibition-era lounge singer, a hippie who indulges in hallucinogens, a scout leader, and a Militiaman.

Doom Patrol: Season 3 (HBO Max series) — DC’s struggling misfit superheroes are back for another round of being portrayed by an incredible cast. Brendan Fraser has received plenty of raves for his fury-filled Cliff Steele/Robotman, and more kudos should go to Diana Guerrero (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Jane, which is actually a role that requires Diane to play dozens of incarnations, including a timely take on a Karen.

Love Life: Season 2 (HBO Max series) — Love Life ended up being the HBO Max original show to launch the service, and Season 2 is upon us with Anna Kendrick’s Darby passing the baton to a new unlucky-in-love protagonist, Marcus, who will be portrayed by William Jackson Harper. He did the whole sunk-cost investment thing, apparently, and now, he’s finding himself in the hell hole known as the dating world. Godspeed, Marcus.

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 (Paramount+ series) — This animated series sees the return of Kate Mulgrew’s Captain Janeway to this universe, sort of! She’ll appear in hologram form, and she’ll guide a ragtag group of alien youngsters who end up on the U.S.S. Protostar ship. Jason Mantzoukas voices one of those aliens, all of whom are outcasts and completely out of their league but ready for the Starfleet life, its ideals, and all of its inherent adventure.