If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu Series) — Padma Lakshmi’s new show rises above the genre with true depth as she takes a journey across the U.S. to explore the cuisine and traditions of immigrants in the U.S. “From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals,” our own Zach Johnston writes, “Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history.” The season, which arrives in full today, includes a Juneteenth-focused episode titled, “The Gullah Way.”

The Order: Season 2 (Netflix series) — The lines between good and evil continue to blur as magicians, cults, and demons interface in the strangest of ways. Retribution is at hand, and everyone’s skipping class at school.

A Whisker Away (Netflix film) — This animated film follows Miyo Sasaki, a bright girl with a surplus of energy, who’s in love with a classmate. She… somehow transforms into a cat in an attempt to win him over? It sounds odd, but it’s gotta be better than Cats.

Burden Of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — An investigation into Millwood Family Services leads to the discovery of a custody hearing error that could. change. everything.

In The Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Max is doing the unthinkable after being backed into a corner, while Murphy and Felix attempt to wiggle out of their arrangement with Nia.

Blindspot (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — This crazy tattoo show’s still going strong despite Ice Cream, the Icelandic fixer, poking his nose around, while the team’s attempting to recover stolen paintings scattered across the world

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Two Aussie brothers experience love, life, and humanity while leading a dangerous mission against man’s eldest enemy.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Don Cheadle, Al Sharpton, Luke Bryan

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sherrilyn Ifill, Mike Birbiglia

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Amy Schumer

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Wanda Sykes, Judd Apatow

The Late Late Show With James Corden: David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Leon Bridges, Terrace Martin