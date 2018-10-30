CBS

Tell Me A Story (CBS All Access) — Look, we have no clue what’s going on with CBS’ All Access plan except that some really great shows are getting buried over there. Tell Me A Story might be one of them, we’re not sure yet, but in case you’ve already signed up for the subscription service, or you were thinking of signing up for this series, here’s the gist: It’s a dark remake of some popular children’s tales. Think “Three Little Pigs” but with scruffy Paul Wesley-types planning robberies while wearing pig masks. The show’s got an A-list cast and just the right amount of thrill and chill to make it perfect Halloween viewing.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Torres has a connection to the murder victim of a Halloween crime.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Conners’ Halloween plans are put on hold after Mark’s costume is banned at his school, inciting a heated debate between Dan and Darlene.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry and Iris’ parenting skills are put to the ultimate test when a savvy millennial with meta tech reveals his dangerous plans for Nora.

The Gifted (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Caitlin and Thunderbird rush to save the life of one of the mutants injured during the Inner Circle’s chaotic liberation of a psychiatric facility while also following clues as to the identity of the powerful mutant Andy and Polaris were sent to retrieve.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Mike and Peggy battle for control of the kitchen after Mike introduces a microwave to the Cleary household.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jefferson and Anissa have a long-awaited confrontation after Jefferson accuses her of acting recklessly.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dre and Bow build the scariest Halloween house on the block in the hopes of protecting the twins from school bullies.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — After a senator’s daughter is kidnapped and held for ransom, the FBI is called in to assist with finding the child.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Riana blackmails Murtaugh into letting her go to a concert after catching him in a lie he told Trish.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Kevin continues to obsess about his father’s past, so Randal makes time to be there for his brother.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena calls Martin’s bluff on selling the house and quickly regrets her decision when Martin begins making repairs in order to get their home sold.

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Old secrets come to light as EZ and Angel are forced to make a tough decision behind bars and Galindo cuts losses.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The NCIS team uncovers evidence of a suspect who is harvesting organs from multiple victims.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Nolan and Talia get into a heated argument about the morality of humanity after they lose control of a crime scene.

New Amsterdam (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Max takes on his first annual fundraising gala at the hospital, and emotions are high as some of the doctor’s families join them for the event.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimme Live!: Milo Ventimiglia, Caitriona Balfe, Willie Nelson

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tyler Perry, Abbi Jacobson, Sunny Suljic, KISS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sarah Jessica Parker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Wendy Williams, Chris Gethard, Sam Esmail, Jon Theodore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Greg Kinnear, Katie Hill

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Derek Jeter