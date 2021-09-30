Ten-Year-Old Tom: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — This adult-animated series arrives courtesy of creator and writer Steve Dildarian (The Life & Times of Tim) alongside fellow executive producer Nick Weidenfeld (The Boondocks, Rick & Morty) with Dilderian voicing the title character, an average 10-year-old who’s attempting to sort out the bad adult advice (of which there is plenty on this series) from the good. He’s accompanied by characters voiced by David Duchovny, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Lyonne, Mark Proksch, Tim Robinson, George Wallace, and more.

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+ series) — Jon Stewart’s return to TV fast approaches, and it could be argued that he’s never been needed more on TV than this particular moment. The former The Daily Show host will be doing the current-events thing with an episode every two weeks, which isn’t as frequent as fans might prefer, but we’ll trust the process. According to Apple TV+, viewers can expect Stewart to go deep on a single subject per episode with a “solutionary” approach, and yes, there are jokes.

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin: (HBO Max series) — This five part documentary series follows the rise and fall of the Remnant Fellowship Church founder, whose Weigh Down Workshop worked a cult-like racket that preached weight loss as a means to get close to god. This transformed into accusations of abuse (of the emotional, psychological, and physical varieties), all before Shamblin died in a May 2021 plane crash.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 8:00pm) — Season 23 (!) sees Benson and Rollins jousting with the Organized Crime bureau (hello, Stabler) and the FBI after a rape victim reports a notorious mobster as her attacker.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm) — Elliot Stabler got mercilessly dragged while attempting to adjust to cop-life last season, and now, he’s undercover with the Albanian mob. This week, his loyalty comes into question, and his mom enters the picture, too. I wonder what she thinks of that new beard? Dylan McDermott’s Wheatley surfaced last week, but without his octopus accomplice, but I’m holding out for more.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — Well, well, well. Guillermo turned out to be a vampire killer, which sure as heck came as a surprise to Nandor, Nadja, and Laszlo, and Colin. The four Staten Island roommates must figure out how to handle this conundrum, along with tackling the other challenges of this season. Those include dealing with wellness cults and gym culture, along with gargoyles, werewolves who play kickball, casinos, and more. This week,

Doom Patrol: Season 3 (HBO Max series) — DC’s struggling misfit superheroes are back for another round of being portrayed by an incredible cast. Brendan Fraser has received plenty of raves for his fury-filled Cliff Steele/Robotman, and more kudos should go to Diana Guerrero (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Jane, which is actually a role that requires Diane to play dozens of incarnations, including a very timely take on a Karen. This season, these lost souls are all starting to come to grips with their place in the group (a support group of sorts) and their own identities, but then the sh*t hits the fan with a time machine.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — John Lithgow, Theo Croker, Wyclef Jean

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Colin Jost, Michael Gandolfini, Nick Baglio

The Premise (FX on Hulu series) — B.J. Novak (The Office, Inglourious Basterds) writes all of the episodes on this show, which aims to use dark comedy to tackle tough topics, including sex, social media, Black Lives Matter, police brutality, and immigration. Along the way, there’s apparently the “the worst sex tape ever,” and a lot of this show translates as satiric. It’s not the easiest show to comprehend at times, but the all-star cast includes Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Soko, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and the late Ed Asner.