What’s on Tonight: ‘Terriers’

Terriers (FX) — Alan Sepinwall has a lengthy but excellent article about why you should watch “Terriers” and why FX shouldn’t cancel it. While my viewing of this show has been spotty, I’ve definitely enjoyed what I’ve seen, and I’d like to see more of it. SIDE NOTE: I was watching Sneakers last night — a highly underrated film — and I was surprised to see that Donal Logue plays the genius code-breaking professor who gets murdered. Pretty cool.
Modern Family (ABC) — Whew! It’s back with a new episode after an agonizing week off. Screw you, last week’s Country Music Awards.
25 Years of Sexy: People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive (ABC) — Hosted by Kim Kardashian, featuring an interview with 2010 winner Ryan Reynolds. Since there’s no scientific criteria, I don’t expect to be named the Sexiest Man Alive, but I’d at least appreciate some consideration for the 50 Most Beautiful People. I need a publicist.
Human Target (Fox) — Season premiere. I’m a fan of series star Mark Valley, but I was disappointed with last season’s rote action fare. Here’s hoping Season 2 can capture some of the darkness of the comic at its best.
The Daily Show (Comedy Central) — Jay-Z is the guest. There isn’t a single human being on the entire planet who is cooler than Jay-Z. I refuse to hear a counter-argument.
I watch a lot of TV. There are only four shows I can’t wait to see each week.
1. SoA
2. Walking Dead
3. Community
4. Terriers
Terriers is simply awesome. Seriously if you like good TV, you should watch.
I’m not sure if it’s fair to describe Sneakers as “highly underrated” – it’s got an 80% score on RottenTomatoes, so it did just fine from a critical perspective. Perhaps “underappreciated” might be a more appropriate description.
/would instantly hire anyone who listed Setec Astronomy as a previous employer on their resume.
@Taco_Jones
With all this recent talk about the TSA, I’d like to mention that I don’t like how pissy they get when you walk up to the scanner and say “HELLO MY NAME IS WERNER BRANDEIS. MY VOICE IS MY PASSPORT. VERIFY ME”
I was surprised that there was no Sons post today, Uff. Best episode of the season last night and Hunnam dominated every scene, too.
I hear you. Sometimes I feel like they find 50 beautiful people, and then stop looking. I’M OVER HERE!!!
I have never gone from “meh” to “OMG YES!!!” more quickly in my life.
@Taco_Jones Excellent taste. Those are four of the only shows that don’t sit on my DVR unwatched for days. Heck, I very nearly watch those four live when I can.
Thanks, little froggy. I try to watch them live, too. Can’t watch Terriers live tonight, though, because I got duped into going to the Celtics game with the promise of seeing John Wall…who is out tonight.
Long live CougTown!
‘Terriers’ is awesome and if it gets canceled I will shoot my TV with a shotgun.
I think that “Terriers” commercial success is directly linked to how stupid the title of the show sounds.
/nothing against the show, just playing the part of the average 4loko swilling American.
I want to watch Terriers, but I missed the first couple of episodes, and I hate jumping into the middle of things. :(
C’mon, DVD release!
Terriers has been great! I actually am a Donal Logue fan, he’s done some good work on TV and in movies. Tao of Steve was good and may be an overlooked film. Human Target had some great action sequences but definitely not for those seeking out gritty.
Terriers is one of a handful of TV Dramas I actually keep up with (Mad Men and Walking Dead the others). Hasn’t been a bad episode of it yet.
As far as Jay-Z goes, can I get an explanation as to why he’s cool (Blueprint 3 BLEWWW)?
Steven Seagal, now there’s a cool person.
Speaking of Donal Logue, the very pretty woman who was also on the short lived series Life is getting her own show. Since that show will lack Damian Lewis, I’m not interested. But to focus – watch Terriers! It’s been awesome.
…forgot, to mention another underrated/appreciated film, The Hammer starring Adam Carolla, I was listening to Dan Patrick this morning and he had on Adam Carolla which reminded me of his movie. It’s a good light comedy/romance. In my opinion, something for you and her…or you and him…
i am cooler than jay-z because i had sex with beyonce first. that counts right?
Your refusal to hear the counter-argument notwithstanding (and for the record, the counter-argument totally destroys the actual argument), there’s no way you can make that statement about Jay-Z after how badly he got served up by Nas on “Ether”. I’ll chalk that up to white man’s ignorance
@Enrico – I don’t know man, it was nice to see the Abel storyline start to come to a close and it was gripping, but it’s been nowhere near as good as last season.
I trust Kurt Sutter, but this season has been a disappointment to me.
Terriers has to work hard to match last week’s brilliant show.
Yeah, ‘Terriers’ isn’t the best show title (though it’s a contender for vaguest show title for sure), but ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ wasn’t exactly a first impression winner either. I actually warmed up to the title, especially in episode two when the guys were tossing around ideas for their business’s mascot. I bet all twelve of us who were watching that night were like, “They’re gonna say a terrier, they’re gonna say a terrier . . .” *buzzer* Not. Now that’s how you pull the rug under your audience.
OMG the code-breaking professor in “Sneakers” gets murdered?! Matt, you gotta warn us with a SPOILER ALERT notice.
My voice is my passport.
At this point I’d be willing to pay to keep Terriers on.
@Patty TVDEX.org
@miamidiesel
Right, because a rapper who has never had a #1 song, released a diss track on Jay-Z 9 years ago, it completely negates Jay-Z’s cool. Noted.
I see your Jay-Z and raise you a Bruce Campbell.
So Nas is irrelevant because he’s never had a #1 song? By what ranking system, Billboard? Who gives a fuck about being the most popular anything in this country comprised of a majority of dumbasses? Have you ever listened to Illmatic, It was written or I Am? I guess by your logic Glee’s the greatest band ever because they have the most singles on the chart #1 or whatever retarded record the show set recently. Jay-Z reminds me of Lebron, they can do one thing really well and try to parlay that into selling themselves as a global icon who can do it all. Of course when they spread their focus the one thing they do best suffers.
If what I believe about this world is true, then tomorrow this site will observe some sort of tribute to Sofia Vergara’s amazing jiggle during this week’s Modern Family.
I guarantee you less people watched the CMAs than would’ve watched modern family.
Sofia Vergara’s amazing jiggle during this week’s Modern Family.
That was thirty minutes of jiggling, and it was glorious.
Here you go, Sofia Vergara jiggle fans.
When I grow up I want to be like Jay Pritchett
On the topic of Terriers, the vague preview shots of an actual terrier and the short description of “oh yay another police/p.i./crime drama” didn’t really catch my attention.
I decided to give it a shot because I like Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James, and I was not disappointed. Now I can’t wait to watch it every week. If it gets canceled I will definitely go all kinds of Steven Cowan on my TV.
I wanted to like Terriers, I tried to like Terriers, but I just don’t like it. I only watched the first four episodes, but the dialogue seemed cheesy and forced, and when the plot devolved into ‘Twins’ territory with the race track heist, I took it off my DVR rotation. Maybe I missed out and should have been more patient, but to me it just wasn’t in the same league as the Shield, SoA, etc., and couldn’t keep me interested for 60 mins let alone a whole season.
I thought last night’s episode of Terriers was amazing! Britt’s my fav on the show. Two of my favorite parts include: the exchange between Britt and Gavin (Britt gave him a major beat-down) and when Britt ended his engagement to Katie and took both the ring and Winston back. lol. I really hope that there’s going to be another season of Terriers. Shows like this need to be on tv more!
Your guarantee seems to be invalid. 16 million watched the CMA’s (and that is lower than their average) while Modern Family averages between 10-12 million.