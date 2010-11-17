What’s on Tonight: ‘Terriers’

Terriers (FX) — Alan Sepinwall has a lengthy but excellent article about why you should watch “Terriers” and why FX shouldn’t cancel it. While my viewing of this show has been spotty, I’ve definitely enjoyed what I’ve seen, and I’d like to see more of it. SIDE NOTE: I was watching Sneakers last night — a highly underrated film — and I was surprised to see that Donal Logue plays the genius code-breaking professor who gets murdered. Pretty cool.

Modern Family (ABC) — Whew! It’s back with a new episode after an agonizing week off. Screw you, last week’s Country Music Awards.

25 Years of Sexy: People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive (ABC) — Hosted by Kim Kardashian, featuring an interview with 2010 winner Ryan Reynolds. Since there’s no scientific criteria, I don’t expect to be named the Sexiest Man Alive, but I’d at least appreciate some consideration for the 50 Most Beautiful People. I need a publicist.

Human Target (Fox) — Season premiere. I’m a fan of series star Mark Valley, but I was disappointed with last season’s rote action fare. Here’s hoping Season 2 can capture some of the darkness of the comic at its best.

The Daily Show (Comedy Central) — Jay-Z is the guest. There isn’t a single human being on the entire planet who is cooler than Jay-Z. I refuse to hear a counter-argument.