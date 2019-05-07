What’s On Tonight: Things Get Crazy On ‘The 100’

CW

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The group on the ground tries to fight off the effects of a mysterious airborne toxin causing them all to go a bit mad while the crew in space face a new enemy with unknown motives.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Katie disapproves of Anna-Kat’s new friendship with Chloe Brown Mueller’s daughter, Penny but when she tries to keep the girls apart, they take matters into their own hands.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — When NCIS finds a secret government bank account that’s funding a nationwide network of vigilante justice, the team must discover who’s acting as judge and jury.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Sutton and Richard host a dinner party while Scarlet falls prey to a data hack, halting production of the dotcom and magazine.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Team Flash races to stop Cicada II from releasing a virus that targets meta-humans.

The Village (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Patricia contemplates a new life after receiving devastating news as Nick makes an important discovery after visiting an old neighborhood haunt.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Peggy’s competitive side kicks in when she learns that Helen’s husband’s professional accomplishments are getting high recognition, so she decides to get Mike into the limelight.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Rio struggles to adjust to the culture of the midwest as she and Mike hunt the predator targeting their chickens.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When a decorated FBI agent is murdered, an investigation uncovers the man led a double life, putting Maggie in a particularly tough spot.

Fosse/Verdon (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Tensions rise between Bob and Gwen on a weekend vacation with old friends.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Max goes head-to-head with hospital administration when he comes up with a new plan for patients without insurance.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: George Clooney, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Pink Sweat$

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Amy Poehler, Ryan Eggold, Vampire Weekend

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anne Hathaway, Ari Melber

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Taraji P. Henson, Meghan McCain, A R I Z O N A, Phillip “Fish” Fisher

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jamie Bell, Ginnifer Goodwin, Tom Odell

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Valerie Jarrett

Conan: Liam Cunningham