The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Clarke embraces life at Sanctum, trying to make amends for her past as Octavia forges a new alliance and discovers some less-than-savory aspects of their new home planet.

The Voice (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Season 16 crowns a winner, but only after Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Khalid, OneRepublic, and Hootie & the Blowfish show up.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season three wraps up with a musical episode that sees Katie bailing on the family after feeling less-than-appreciated. Of course, her planned absence backfires when the kids turn out to be doing just fine on their own and Greg seems to be the one suffering the most.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top Six cooks tackle the most daunting challenge in the show’s history when they take over Michelin Star Los Angeles restaurant Mélisse.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 16 ends with Gibbs confronting his past after a close friend asks him to dole out some vigilante justice to a group of drug dealers who facilitated his daughter’s overdose.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Jane and Jacqueline make progress in their investigation while Sutton worries Richard is keeping secrets from her.

The Village (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — An unexpected event brings Katie, Sarah, and Nick back into each other’s orbits as Enzo enlists Gabe to pull off a grand gesture and Ben faces his future.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The show’s season and series finale (it wasn’t picked up for round two) ends with Peggy struggling to let go after Lawrence insists on moving in with his new girlfriend and keeping her out of his personal life.

Blood and Treasure (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The two-hour premiere of CBS’s new summer adventure series, in which an art thief and an antiquities expert crisscross the globe on the hunt for terrorists who steal treasure.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — In the season five finale, Dre and Bow have their work cut out for them when Junior gets his dream job working for Migos and his parents are left trying to convince him to return to college.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Season one ends with Mike and Rio entering the “best hen” competition at the county fair with their prized chicken Priyanka in order to prove themselves to the community.

Fosse/Verdon (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Gwen makes sure her own creative influence is felt on Chicago after Fosse’s increasingly dark approach begins to alter the musical.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Will Smith, Elizabeth Banks, Jakob Dylan & Jade Castrinos

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kevin Hart, Beanie Feldstein, Mabel

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Howard Stern, the National

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Bryan Cranston, Eric Stonestreet, Chromeo, Sebastian Thomson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, Josh Gondelman

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ava DuVernay

Conan: Jake Tapper