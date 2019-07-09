What’s On Tonight: ‘The 100’ Finds Itself In Enemy Territory

CW

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Octavia survives her brush with the anomaly but must confront her past while Bellamy travels into enemy territory with Josephine looking for a way to save Clarke.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Mariana tries to manage the problems that pop up after the app’s beta test but runs into trouble from women on the grievance committee.

Love Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — This British import lands on CBS. It’s basically a love-match show where singles pair up and compete for a cash prize. Think a Big Brother/The Bachelor mash-up. Tonight, a group of singles arrive on an island in Fiji. Every few days, the Islanders must couple-up — those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island.

MLB All-Star Game: From Cleveland (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s the National League vs. American League in the 90th Midsummer Classic, from Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Pope struggles to accept his new role within the family as J earns a favor for Smurf while Angela discovers what the matriarch has really been up to.

Blood & Treasure (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Danny and Lexi seek out a famed Nazi hunter whose research leads them to Montreal, where they suspect that the last of the Nazis who escaped with Cleopatra may still be alive and in hiding.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The show highlights history’s Good Samaritans like forest service ranger Ed Pulaski who saved 40 men from a forest fire and Ted Patrick who rescued teenagers from the psychological grip of the Children of God cult.

Pose (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — When one of their own is the victim of a brutal attack, the ballroom community is left shaken and searching for answers.

Bring the Funny (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — This new reality competition sees Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, and Jeff Foxworthy serve as judges in search of the funniest comedy act in America.

Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Arturo faces a setback in his relationship while a terminally-ill child makes an unconventional wish.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Donald Glover, D’Arcy Carden, Beth Stelling

Conan: Tig Notaro, Becky Lucas