What’s On Tonight: ‘The 100’ Has An Unplanned Naming Day

CW

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Gabriel comes face to face with an old friend as an unplanned Naming Day changes life in Sanctum forever.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper joins the judging panel tonight.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Callie is caught in the middle of a power struggle at work while Mariana buckles under the stress of an accelerated launch time for her new app.

Love Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The Islanders face some hard truths about each other as the competition heats up.

Pandora (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Jax is one step closer to discovering who murdered her parents after a war vet from a legendary space battle cruiser makes a shocking revelation.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Smurf is back in charge as she plans an elaborate party at the house while the Cody boys pull off a dangerous job.

Blood & Treasure (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Hardwick helps Danny and Lexi try to outmaneuver the Brotherhood as Danny learns shocking revelations that shatter everything he thought he knew about his past.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The show takes a look at how Florence Nightingale revolutionized the field of nursing and Navy officer Douglas Hegdahl’s times as a POW.

Pose (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Angel gets a glimpse of the unsavory side of modeling as the House of Evangelista plays a nasty prank on Frederica.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Hannah Brown, Kathy Griffin, Anthony Davis

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kevin Bacon, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Highwomen

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jeff Daniels, Katy Tur, Jacob Soboroff

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Wanda Sykes, Jose Antonio Vargas, Jeff Quay

The Late Late Show With James Corden: John Legend, Mandy Moore, Hollywood Vampires

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Olivia Nuzzi