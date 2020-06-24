What’s On Tonight: ‘The 100’ Battles A Monstrous New Threat

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — A surprise reunion takes place on Bardo as Diyoza suffers under the hand of the Shepherd while back in Sanctum, Indra struggles to keep the peace as Russell schemes and the convicts start stealing weapons. Oh, and Clarke and company are caught in a sticky situation on a hostile planet.

Bulletproof (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — In Amsterdam, Bishop and Pike discover the dark operations of the Markides family as they search for a missing girl.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A bumpy ride through the disco decade brings the team, and Daniel Sousa, back to S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters where a familiar face waits to help them take down the Chronicoms. Unfortunately, their plan might actually work this time and the Zephyr senses it which is why they’re hurtled into the future to a date pivotal to the team’s continuation and Director Mack’s career.

Nobody Knows I’m Here (Netflix) — Lost star Jorge Garcia gives a riveting turn in this Spanish drama about a musically gifted recluse hiding out on a Chilean sheep farm whose talent is finally discovered, thrusting his life into chaos.

Crazy Delicious (Netflix) — Calling all cooking show competition stans. Netflix is teaming up with BBC to give us another British import, but don’t expect friendly chats over custards and tarts this time around. Home cooks are charged with creating delicious dishes in a fantasy-themed environment that will impress a panel of merciless judges. It’ll be your new binge-watching obsession.