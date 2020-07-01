If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Hope, Echo, Octavia, and Diyoza are held prisoner in Bardo as Gabriel makes a surprising deal with Anders while back at Sanctum, Emori’s plan to unite the people backfires in a big way, and she finds herself in the line of fire.

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix) — Netflix is giving this true-crime series a reboot which is good news for all the murder mystery junkies out there. UFOs, missing husbands, and a murderous French count still on the run are the highlights of the show’s first six episodes. Get your sleuth hats ready.

Bulletproof (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Bishop and Pike are in over their head when they are put in charge of a gun-trafficking operation.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — On the team’s to-do list tonight: Save Mack’s family, fight off a chronicom infestation and fix their ship, all before the next time-jump. Oh yeah, and Daisy and Sousa find themselves outgunned when they face off against Nathaniel Malick and his goons.

Search Party (HBO Max) — On the off-chance, you didn’t catch the season three drop of this hipster murder mystery series, we’re signal-boosting the show’s latest installment. There’s less mystery, more courtroom drama this time around as Dory and Drew go on trial for murder, and Portia and Elliot are forced to choose sides.