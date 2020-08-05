What’s On Tonight: ‘The 100’ Sacrifices One Of Their Own

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheidheda makes a power grab in Sanctum while the group tries to prevent genocide at the hands of one of their own in Bardo.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) — The show hosts its first virtual episode proving even a pandemic can’t stop Nev Schulman from exposing internet-facilitated identity theft.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A new group of houseguests moves into the Big Brother palace. Is it us, or does the idea of watching a group of people quarantine inside a heavily-surveilled home just hit different in the era of COVID-19?

Coroner (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — This new series follows a troubled young coroner solving crimes from her unique vantage point — by studying a victim after they’ve been murdered to piece together what happened to them.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Sibyl, Nathanial, and Kora continue to implement their vision of a darker S.H.I.E.L.D. and to stop them, the team will have to think outside of the box.

The Swamp (HBO) — This documentary comes from the team who gave us Get Me Roger Stone, so expect it to deliver on its promise of unveiling the rampant corruption on Capitol Hill. The problem: It focuses on the troubled system surrounding lobbying, and not on the politicians happy to take money in exchange for passing bills. Still, if you want to know why our government sucks, this is a good primer.