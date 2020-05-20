What’s On Tonight: ‘The 100’ Rises From The Ashes For Its Final Season

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The 100 kicks off its final season tonight with Clarke and the core group of survivors trying to negotiate a peace in Sanctum after revealing the truth about the Primes and throwing the planet into chaos. Elsewhere, Bellamy and Octavia are kidnapped through the mysterious Anomaly and it’s up to Echo, Gabriel, and Hope to save them.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy and, one-by-one, their identities will be revealed, including the winner.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Raelle, Abigail, and Tally graduate from basic training as Alder considers testing the unit with a high-stakes rescue mission.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Nick Kroll guest stars tonight as the vampires welcome an old frenemy into their home when he falls on hard times. The undead club scene just isn’t what it used to be, guys.

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix) — If you’re looking for a comedy escape from the lackluster TV offerings, head on over to Netflix because Patton Oswalt will be there and ready to make you laugh in his new stand-up special. UPROXX chatted with Oswalt about the show’s weirdness and how it eschews any pandemic jokes for lighter fare, something we could all use a bit more of right now.