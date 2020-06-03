The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — After the mindf*ck that was Sky Ring, we head back to Sanctum this week as Raven faces a new threat, and Clarke tries to keep the peace between different factions of this new society.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Nandor and Laszlo are abducted by a coven of witches in Brooklyn — presumably, because they need their sperm for another spell — so it’s up to Nadja, Colin Robinson, and Guillermo to save them.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Each agent is left questioning their own purpose after the identity of “the thread” is revealed, and it’s up to the team to protect him.

Spelling The Dream (Netflix) — You haven’t truly lived until you’ve experienced the pulse-pounding drama of watching Scripps Spelling Bee. The national competition may have been canceled because of COVID-19, but this Netflix documentary about the long tradition of Indian American kids dominating the event fills the void, giving fans a surprisingly riveting look at what it takes to compete and win this thing.

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+) — Look, there’s not much happening on cable TV right now so may we recommend getting caught up with this Chris Evans crime thriller? The full season is now available on Apple TV+, and it follows Evans’ District Attorney, a father forced to question the character of his own son after he’s accused of a horrible crime.