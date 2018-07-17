What’s On Tonight: ‘The 100’ Fights To Survive

CW

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Octavia is in full Blodreina mode tonight as she throws Bellamy, Indra, and Gaia in the fighting pits after their failed coup. Meanwhile, Clarke is prepared to go to extreme lengths to get the Flame out of Madi and McCreary tries his hand at leading in Eden.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – A few hopefuls get the boot tonight.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Jane and Sutton come to blows after it’s revealed that Sutton has been hiding, a gun in the girls’ apartment.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Smurf learns about what J’s been hiding and boy is she pissed. Unfortunately for J, he’s a bit preoccupied with a weed heist gone awry to handle the situation.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – After surviving a brush with death thanks to a mysterious stranger, Talon learns more about her heritage and the men that slaughtered her family while the guard hunts those responsible for the death of a fellow officer.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Jimmy O. Yang narrates a death-centric episode tonight as we’re treated to the story of how Robert E. Lee’s estate became a burial ground for Union soldiers and how a gang of counterfeiters attempted to kidnap Abraham Lincoln’s corpse.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza helps Charles handle a Rockstar author in trouble and Maggie reaches a milestone in her career.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:30 p.m.) — Ms. Bennigan tries to win over Blake on a camping trip, and Ms. Snap does some community service.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jonah Hill, Bo Burnham, Jim James

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: David Spade, Lily James, Charlie Puth

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chrissy Metz, Lewis Black, Luke Combs

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Joel McHale, Beth Ditto, Nimesh Patel, Emmanuelle Caplette

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Wiz Khalifa