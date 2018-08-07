What’s On Tonight: ‘The 100’ Faces The End Of The World … Again

CW

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The second half of the season five finale is here and with it, the show sets things up for another world-ending event. While Madi leads WonKru out of the gorge with Octavia and Bellamy by her side, Clarke must race to save Shaw and Raven and make sure McCreary doesn’t destroy the last livable place on Earth.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another elimination round takes place tonight.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season five of this sh*tshow begins with, you guessed it, producers setting up catfights and assigning labels to the baggage-heavy women looking for love while they booze it up on a beach in Mexico. Tinder never looked so good.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight, R&B group TLC attempts a rescue mission. Will T-Boz and Chilli be able to save Jamie Foxx from this musical hellscape? Tune in to find out.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Jane discovers that health insurance is just a big f*cking scam, and Sutton begins to question her life in Paris after realizing everything she’s given up for her career.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Smurf springs a surprise job on the boys that has deadly consequences while Pope is forced to confront the truth about Baz’s murder.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Wythers blackmails Gwynn after stumbling across a dark secret while Talon must fend off five killers from her past looking to settle some unfinished business.

Castaways (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Twelve people are dropped alone throughout various islets in Indonesia and challenged to survive among washed-up luggage, scattered resources, and abandoned structures in the series premiere of ABC’s answer to Survivor.

Wrecked (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season three kicks off with the survivors of the Cruisifornication explosion washing ashore on a new island and uncovering a deadly new threat.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza and Kelsey find themselves at odds over a millennial book pitch.

Making It (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The Makers must craft a miniature version of their hometowns while conveying what makes them so special.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Megan Mullally, John Cho, Juice WRLD

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Seth Rogen, Spike Lee, Big Boi

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Joe Manganiello, Sen. Cory Booker

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Taylor Schilling, Brendan Gleeson, Jason Kander, Joey Castillo

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kris Jenner, Ben Schwartz

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rob Corddry