What’s On Tonight: The Penultimate Season Of ‘The 100’ Comes To An End

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The confusing as heck sixth season concludes tonight following news that next season will be the seventh and final of the popular CW series. In tonight’s finale, Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the non-believers, and the mystery of the anomaly deepens.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jay Leno joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Blake is involved in a Kristina-Caelynn love triangle, and the next man to receive a date card also gets a heaping dose of drama.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Following multiple confrontations in her life, Callie decides to make a change. Gael learns something unexpected about Elijah from the group commissioning his new art project. Meanwhile, Mariana gets the real story about what happened with the female former engineer.

Pandora (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Jax joins Xander and her fellow cadets in responding to an emergency distress call from a secret lab, only to discover that a deadly experiment has infected the scientists and now the cadets are infected as well.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Pope grows suspicious of J when Angela reveals the circumstances of her disappearance. As the threats against Adrian loom larger, Deran scrambles to find a way out, and Craig navigates new complications in his relationship with Renn.

Blood & Treasure (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — In the Season 1 finale, secrets are exposed, fates are sealed, and Danny and Lexi’s lives will never be the same after Farouk’s master plan is put into action.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Mary Mallon spreads typhoid fever wherever she goes and Cleopatra’s younger sister Arsinoe schemes her way in and out of power in Ancient Egypt.

Pose (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Relationships are irreparably damaged when Damon reveals the secrets others have been hiding.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ben Stiller, Robin Thede, Brad Paisley, Max ft. Quinn XCII

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Dakota Johnson, Post Malone, Jon Lovitz

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Amanda Seyfried, Jacob Tremblay

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Michelle Williams, Noel Gallagher, Tommy Orange

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Marianne Williamson

Lights Out with David Spade: Nick Kroll, Ian Edwards, Fortune Feimster