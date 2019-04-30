CW

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Season six premieres with the survivors waking up after a 125-year cryosleep and venturing to a new planet that holds some dark secrets. While some of the crew explore life on the ground, the rest struggle to overcome past hurts in space.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Katie worries she’s spending too much time at the office so she volunteers to chaperone a school field trip to get in some quality time with Anna-Kat.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top 10 chefs are split into two teams and tasked with racing to see which group can roll the longest pasta sheet. The team that wins is safe from elimination while the losing team must battle for survival in an eclair-making competition.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — McGee contemplates a job offer in Silicon Valley while Kasie solves a 30-year-old cold case using old DNA.

On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us (HBO, 8:00 p.m.) — The comedy troupe Asperger’s Are Us prep for their six-week tour across the U.S. in the premiere of this docuseries.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Berry continues to grapple with mixed feelings over Nora’s betrayal as a trio of familiar faces return to Central City and Cisco makes a bold decision.

The Village (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Gabe finally faces his father when Ava’s case gets messy, and Katie and Sarah temporarily bury the hatchet when meeting with a wealthy couple interested in adoption.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dre and Bow have very different reactions when Jack reveals he’s made it on the school’s football team and Junior becomes a bit overprotective when he drives Diane on her first date.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A controversial senior leader from Egypt comes to New York for a heart transplant, and OA struggles to balance his personal opinion with his professional duty when he is assigned to the security detail.

The Voice (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — America will vote eight artists through and each coach will have one save. The Voice’ “Fifth Coach,” Bebe Rexha will appear to support the final two Comeback Artists as they perform for a chance to re-enter the competition as part of the Top 13 through the Instant Save.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Rio gets Constance to open up about her feelings for Rudy while Mike does his best to fit in with the Coffee Boys.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Max is forced to reckon with his diagnosis in a new way as things become more difficult for him.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Zac Efron, Lena Waithe, Pentatonix

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Charlize Theron, Desus & Mero, Robert Irwin

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Christina Applegate, Van Jones, Bear Grylls

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Seth Rogen, Jared Harris, Lyric Lewis, Valerie Franco

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Topher Grace, Jason Schwartzman, Chad Daniels

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jesse Williams

Conan: Dax Shepard