CW

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Echo risks her friendship with Raven to carry out her mission while Clarke and Bellamy try to manage the chaos back at the bunker after they discover WonKru’s battle plans.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Drunk History gives us an eerily relevant episode tonight as the show profiles Adolf Hitler’s nephew who fought for the U.S. and a resistance movement in Japanese internment camps.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The auditions continue tonight.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – So … Jamie Foxx is still doing this.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Sutton is put in an awkward position when she’s given free reign over a photoshoot and Kat pressures her to hire Adena. Meanwhile, Jane shadows a cut doctor for a profile piece and the magazine’s newest board member challenges Jacqueline’s role.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – The boys try to pull off their first heist without Smurf and Baz and are greeted by some unexpected guests when they get home.

Face Off (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – The artists craft ancient alien looks based off Aztec gods.

Humans (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Niska receives a mysterious message as Mattie and Leo finally address their feelings for each other.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – More qualifying rounds tonight.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza runs into a roadblock on her book tour stop in D.C. while Kelsey and Zane pitch a memoir from a famous speechwriter.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:30 p.m.) – Ms. Cannon deals with an apocalyptic lice outbreak at the school while Ms. Bennigan wrestles with how far she is willing to go sexually with Hot Dad.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Steve Martin, Martin Short

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Whoopi Goldberg, David & Lauren Hogg, Mike Shinoda

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Josh Brolin, Ruth Negga, Walk the Moon

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Benicio del Toro, Michael Ian Black, Hayley Kiyoko

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Cher, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Becca Heller