TNT

The Alienist (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – With Kreizler mourning the murder of Mary, Sara urges the team to forge ahead without the good doctor and Moore tries to bring his grieving friend back out into the world.

McMafia (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Alex figures out a way to attack his enemies in Mubai while he and Rebecca announce their engagement.

American Idol (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Auditions continue with hopefuls including a teacher from Michigan, a construction worker from Alabama, and a goat farmer from Oklahoma.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Sara unwittingly becomes a Totem bearer after Mallus resurfaces and wields his power over her to harm the crew. Rory must conquer his own dark side to save everyone.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Vanessa convinces Kevin to go on a talk show to promote their security business but her plan backfires when Kevin runs into his arch nemesis at the taping.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Chloe and Lucifer bond while hunting a serial killer targeting couples in love and Pierce makes a decision that upsets the Devil.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The battle rounds kick off tonight.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Andi and Adam track down their sex tape before it falls into the wrong hands. (Wasn’t this the plot for a Cameron Diaz movie?)

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Arthur’s usual arrangement with a city health inspector to ignore violations in the shop goes awry when a new by-the-book inspector shows up.

The Resident (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Nic and Conrad secretly admit a homeless Jane Doe who was dumped off at their doors by another hospital during a charity ball.

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Liv and Clive discover the murder they are investigating was the work of a serial killer.

Living Biblically (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Chip’s commandment of he week, “Thou Shall Not Steal,” ends up pissing off his coworkers when he takes it literally and begins returning office supplies he borrowed.

American Dad! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Stan deals with the effects of some childhood trauma while Klaus starts a website with the goal of embarrassing the family.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team goes gator huntin’ to stop the spread of a deadly mosquito-borne virus and Paige teaches Walter about the concept of a “little white lie.”

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Shaun questions the need for an elective surgery to help his patient smile while Claire deals with a patient who’s been lying about her identity.

Good Girls (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Beth is forced to reveal to the girls her proposition to Rio to continue working for him and the elaborate birthday party she’s planning for Kenny is the perfect place to kickstart their new business venture.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tyler Perry, Jensen Ackles, Dua Lipa

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Blake Shelton, Scott Eastwood

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Drew Barrymore, Adam Devine, Moby

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Bill Hader, Rosie Perez, Tayari Jones, Lil’ John Roberts

The Late Late Show With James Corden: RuPaul, Kumail Nanjiani, Jenny Slate, Craig David

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mitch Landrieu

Conan: Burt Reynolds, Dylan Moran, Rachel Feinstein