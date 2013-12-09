What’s On Tonight: The ‘American Hustle’ Publicity Tour Begins

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Four families transform their homes for the holidays in the hopes of winning $50,000, which should pay for nearly half of December’s electricity bill.
The Sing-Off (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. The Sing-Off‘s big get as a host? Jewel. More like you were meant to be not watched. (My Jewel references are very limited.)
Sleepy Hollow (Fox, 9 p.m.) — After tonight’s episode, which involves the Golem, there are only three episodes of Sleepy Hollow left this season. In its place: The Following. Yeesh.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo, 9 p.m.) — I don’t know who or what a Vanderpump. Are they related to the O’Doyles?
Bonnie and Clyde: Dead and Alive (A&E, 9 p.m.) — Did anyone watch part one last night? Or more accurately, has anyone seen anything with Emile Hirsch since Killer Joe?
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Stephen Colbert, Ian McKellan, and CHVRCHES on Letterman; Simon Cowell and Megyn Kelly on Leno; Queen Latifah on Kimmel; Demi Lovato and Louie Anderson on Ferguson; Amy Adams* and Oscar Isaac on Fallon; Snoop Dogg and June Diane Raphael on Conan; Idris Elba on Stewart; and David Keith on Colbert.
* the more people from American Hustle on late-night shows this week, the better
Every week when I see episode descriptions for Vanderpump Rules I die a little bit inside. I came across this, though, soooo I don’t know which is more depressing:
A Hollywood-theme funeral is planned by a woman’s children; a casket is dipped in chocolate to honor a man who loved candy.
JLaw and AA are wearing the shit out of those dresses. I commend whoever is in charge of costumes for American Hustle.
That is a hell of a lot of cleavage.
Not gonna lie, J Law and Amy Adams as sleazy white trash hos who look like they just stepped out of a John Holmes movie checks a lot of boxes for me.
Likewise Cursor. Gif-able moments abound. Still though they need to come up with a movie premise that involves the two of them in yoga pants the entire time. The internet might just explode. I know my pants will.
So many boxes. So very many checked boxes.
Never mind Hustle, the world needs to become acquainted with Oscar Isaacs.
Emile Hirsch was in Prince Avalanche.
‘Rick & Morty’ is on tonight too.
The pilot was pretty good.
That’s gotta be one of the better guest lineups Letterman or any late night show has had in a long time.
They could probably market American Hustle movie with just that picture and a Starship Troopers style “Would you like to know more?” graphic and it would be enough publicity.