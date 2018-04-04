FX

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Elizabeth goes after an old source who may have information that could influence the summit, Paige questions the lengths she must go to to get the job done, and Philip is presented with a difficult choice regarding his marriage.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Mike faces off against an unlikely opponent while Harvey is forced to call in a favor for the firm.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Cookie does damage control when a girl group from the past reunites and threatens to expose secrets about Empire and Lucious.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another castaway gets the boot tonight.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Red orders Liz and the Task Force to retrieve sensitive information that could lead to the capture of Ian Garvey after an associate of the Nash Syndicate is murdered.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Erica and Barry head to Florida for a real Spring Break experience and Adam comes clean to Beverly.

Alex, Inc. (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Alex tries to split his time between Eddie and Deirdre after the two begin competing for his attention at work.

Life Sentence (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Stella tries to add some heat to her relationship with Wes but an unexpected visitor quickly dampens the mood.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Phil struggles to find the perfect anniversary gift for Claire while Mitch and Cam operate outside their comfort zones after Lily gets into a fight at school over bras.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Charles makes a decision about Noah’s upcoming tour that leaves Take 3 in a tough spot.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – The group finds the last piece they’ve been looking for in their fight to get magic back.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – When an old family friend passes away, each of the Ottos have different reactions as to how the person divvied up their inheritance.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The BAU takes charge of a hostage situation at a law firm in D.C.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – President Kirkman takes drastic measures to try to prevent a dirty bomb from going off on U.S. soil.

Krypton (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Seg and Adam Strange team up to find a murderous Sentry after the government cracks down on Seg’s home district.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: John Cena, Joe Kennedy III, Rozzi

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mike Myers, Abbi Jacobson, A$AP Rocky

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Keri Russell, Scott Thompson, Jordan Davis, Steve Smith