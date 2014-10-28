What’s On Tonight: The Best New Sitcom Of The Fall

The Flash (CW, 8 p.m.) — The Flash battles Captain Cold, and we are definitely still in the monster-of-the-week phase of this superhero series.

Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Adrianne Palicki is now in the cast. She’s amazing. That is all. (For an extended conversation on her appearance in SHIELD, check out the Station Agents TV podcast)

Marry Me (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Halloween episode! If it’s half as good as the Happy Endings hipster zombie episode, we’re gonna be really pleased.

Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — A traitor is suspected, and SAMCRO searches for a missing member. Sounds like most of the this season’s episodes.

Benched (USA Network, 10:30 p.m.) — The best new sitcom of the fall (i.e. the best new sitcom since You’re the Worst).

San Francisco Giants vs. the Kansas City Royals (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Game six.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Taylor Swift on Letterman, Daniel Radcliffe is on Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel has Nicole Kidman, Quentin Tarantino is on Ferguson, Seth Meyers has Amy Poehler, and Conan has Ashton Kutcher.