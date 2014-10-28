What’s On Tonight: The Best New Sitcom Of The Fall

The Flash (CW, 8 p.m.) — The Flash battles Captain Cold, and we are definitely still in the monster-of-the-week phase of this superhero series.
Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Adrianne Palicki is now in the cast. She’s amazing. That is all. (For an extended conversation on her appearance in SHIELD, check out the Station Agents TV podcast)
Marry Me (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Halloween episode! If it’s half as good as the Happy Endings hipster zombie episode, we’re gonna be really pleased.
Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — A traitor is suspected, and SAMCRO searches for a missing member. Sounds like most of the this season’s episodes.
Benched (USA Network, 10:30 p.m.) — The best new sitcom of the fall (i.e. the best new sitcom since You’re the Worst).
San Francisco Giants vs. the Kansas City Royals (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Game six.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Taylor Swift on Letterman, Daniel Radcliffe is on Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel has Nicole Kidman, Quentin Tarantino is on Ferguson, Seth Meyers has Amy Poehler, and Conan has Ashton Kutcher.
Ok but why aren’t they airing New Girl and the Mindy Project this night as well so we get a real Happy Endings reunion night?
might have something to do with that ballgame.
Hey! Playing with balls is not a mere game. It’s a calling
There’s a traitor on SOA!?!?!? No way!
“Jesus Christ!”
/nostril flare
//lonely 10 step walk to ponder
///new shitty plan to kill 100 people “this one last time”
Forgive me, Justin, but since you declared Gareth as the “best villain on TV”, your credibility is non-existant… I won’t be watching the “best sitcom on TV”
@Cocksteady I hear the show’s original title was Hyperbole.
Blackish is on tonight?
So the site has totally given up on About a Boy and Selfie already?
Does this mean Benched gets it’s skull caved in after 25 minutes of screen time?