What’s On Tonight: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Comes To An End

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The series comes to an end with the gang embarking on a new journey together as Amy and Sheldon wait for important news, and Penny and Leonard keep a big secret from the group.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 15 ends with the doctors of Grey Sloan navigating personal conflicts as Meredith and Alex attempt to save Gus.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Tandy and Evita join together to save Tyrone and Adina seeks help from an unlikely source.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) — Amy and Dina attend a meeting a corporate to do damage control after Sandra’s activism gets the store in trouble. Later, Amy and Jonah find themselves on opposing sides as corporate tries to win over employees by showering them with treats

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Liv and Ravi go undercover as dance partners while investigating the deaths of Gulliver and Nancy, the dynamic duo of Seattle’s winning dance team.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) — Jake and Charles hunt a serial killer as Captain Holt squares off against his arch nemesis, Commissioner Kelly. Later, Jake, Holt, Amy, Terry, Rosa, and Charles ally themselves with old enemies to catch a criminal.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Season two ends with Sheldon inviting the entire school to a party for the Nobel Prize announcements.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A teenager is found dead in the Hudson River, and Lt. Benson suspects Rob Miller is behind the mysterious death but can’t prove it.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two ends as the SWAT team goes in pursuit again of the militant group The Emancipators when the criminals hold a live stream kangaroo court to publicly execute city politicians.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Trevor Noah, Billie Lourd, Ciara

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jessica Alba, Yara Shahidi, The Head and the Heart

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, the Barenaked Ladies

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Aidy Bryant, John Waters, Sen. Michael Bennet, Johnny Radelat

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Allison Williams, Carly Rae Jepsen