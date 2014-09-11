What’s On Tonight: ‘The Biggest Loser’ Premiere, CBS Football, And Nude Dates

#What's On Tonight
09.11.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

The Biggest Loser (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Season premiere. Contestants include former professional tennis player Zina Garrison and ex-Detroit Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell, who ate the Silverdome.

Thursday Night Football (CBS, 8 p.m.) — It’s the Steelers vs. Ravens, so I can’t wait to see how Jim Nantz and Phil Simms bring up Ray AND THE PUNT IS BLOCKED.

Dating Naked (VH1, 9 p.m.) — “An ex-Marine and a British dance instructor go on dates while nude.”

The Secret Lives of Pets (NBC, 10 p.m.) — It’s best not to know.

You’re the Worst (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — I’ve had the You’re the Worst theme song in my head for a week. It’s by a band called Slothrust. I don’t know if that’s Sloth-Rust or Slo-Thrust.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jason Bateman, Billy Eichner, and Ryan Adams on Letterman; Jessica Chastain, Jeffrey Tambor, and Chris Brown on Fallon; Morgan Freeman, Julianne Hough, and Ingrid Michaelson on Kimmel; Ben Mezrich on Ferguson; Josh Charles on Meyers; Kunal Nayyar, Ben Schwartz, and Garfunkel & Oates on Conan; Tavis Smiley on Stewart; and Lonn Taylor on Colbert.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSNBCTHE BIGGEST LOSERWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP