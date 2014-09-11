What’s On Tonight: ‘The Biggest Loser’ Premiere, CBS Football, And Nude Dates

The Biggest Loser (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Season premiere. Contestants include former professional tennis player Zina Garrison and ex-Detroit Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell, who ate the Silverdome.
Thursday Night Football (CBS, 8 p.m.) — It’s the Steelers vs. Ravens, so I can’t wait to see how Jim Nantz and Phil Simms bring up Ray AND THE PUNT IS BLOCKED.
Dating Naked (VH1, 9 p.m.) — “An ex-Marine and a British dance instructor go on dates while nude.”
The Secret Lives of Pets (NBC, 10 p.m.) — It’s best not to know.
You’re the Worst (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — I’ve had the You’re the Worst theme song in my head for a week. It’s by a band called Slothrust. I don’t know if that’s Sloth-Rust or Slo-Thrust.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jason Bateman, Billy Eichner, and Ryan Adams on Letterman; Jessica Chastain, Jeffrey Tambor, and Chris Brown on Fallon; Morgan Freeman, Julianne Hough, and Ingrid Michaelson on Kimmel; Ben Mezrich on Ferguson; Josh Charles on Meyers; Kunal Nayyar, Ben Schwartz, and Garfunkel & Oates on Conan; Tavis Smiley on Stewart; and Lonn Taylor on Colbert.
I thought about putting a camera in my apartment to see what my dog does while I’m sleeping but I don’t want to see him lick his own johnson for 3 hours. Somethings are indeed better kept secret.
I got caught up on You’re the Worst the weekend. It’s the most misanthropic romantic comedy ever and I love it.
Same here – I especially loved the episode that (spoilers) ended with the little montage showing how their devil may care ways effectively ruined/messed up the lives of the other people. Pretty damn funny show and it pulled that off incredibly well.
Best show nobody seems to be watching.
You’re The Worst is the BEST!!!
That’s a pretty perfect Letterman lineup tonight
That’s a good one, but I like the Conan group myself.
Aaand I must be racist cause I confused Big Bang Indian Guy with Silicon Valley Indian Guy. Not what I’d hoped.
I couldn’t help but stare at Juliet’s back rolls on Dating Naked.
EVERY…FRIGGIN…TIME…