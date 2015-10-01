What’s On Tonight: ‘The Blacklist’ Season Premiere, ‘Scandal,’ And ‘How To Get Away With Murder’

10.01.15
The Blacklist (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Someone call Jay and Queen Bey because Liz and Red are on the run in the season three premiere.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Olivia Pope ventures out of D.C. for a new case while Fitz channels his inner Hardy boy.

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Annalise probably needs a vacation after getting stuck on the stand, thanks to a hard cross from Nate.

Bones (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — The other Deschanel is back for the 11th season of Bones, which picks up half a year after last season left off, as Booth and Bones are living happily ever after… until Booth disappears.

Heroes Reborn (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Tommy learns that sharing is caring as he reveals his ability to Emily, and Erica proves just how committed she is to her cause.

Sleepy Hollow (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Abbie and Crane think they’re in the clear… until an evil tablet reveals new dark forces they’ve got to vanquish in the season three premiere.

Married (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Lina gets all jelly when she and Russ bump into his old flame at a gymnastics meet, and when he gets a little too close with his assistant in back-to-back episodes to round out season two of Married.

Benders (IFC, 10:00 p.m.) — Hockey has nearly no casual fans, and the Chubbys are no exception. The League meets Mystery, Alaska in this Denis Leary-produced sitcom about a group of friends who are inordinately obsessed with their adult hockey league team.

Review (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Forrest tries to stomach the likes of Alex Jones as he reviews what it’s like to believe in a conspiracy theory in the season finale.

Thursday Night Football (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) — Michael Vick fills in for Big Ben as the Steelers take on Joe Flacco, Joe Flacco’s eyebrows and the rest of the Ravens.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Benicio del Toro, Starlee Kine and Watkins Family Hour on Conan; Secretary of State John Kerry, Claire Danes and PewDiePie on Colbert; Jessica Alba, Ben Schwartz and Grace on Corden; Ryan Adams on The Daily Show; Miley Cyrus, Sam Rockwell and Disclosure on Fallon; LL Cool J, Kate Mara and Andra Day on Kimmel; Ellen Page, Ken Jeong and Junot Diaz on Meyers.

