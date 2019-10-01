What’s On Tonight: ‘The Conners’ Come Out On Top And ‘Pandora’ Comes To An End

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Darlene continues to struggle with deciding between David and Ben, Becky begins to doubt herself as a mom, and Mark gets in trouble at school when a picture of him and his boyfriend kissing goes viral. Meanwhile, Jackie continues to avoid her problems by keeping busy.

Pandora (The CW, 8 and 9:00 p.m.) — Jax and Xander confront Tierney in an attempt to stop her sinister plans for galactic domination, while Atria’s grassroots movement on Adar to run for Seeker may have serious consequences for the clones as well as her friends.

MLB Playoffs (TBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals kick things off with the National League Wild Card game at Nationals Park.

Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Fitting in at school and standing out at work proves difficult for Rainbow and Alicia.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Beth and Randall adjust to life in Philadelphia. Jack and Rebecca take the Big Three to the pool.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — While Lucious is still on the run, Cookie confronts Damon about why he lied to her. Andre, who is dealing with his own personal trauma, is suddenly forced to grapple with an unforeseen family complication. Meanwhile, Becky and Giselle try to get the star power they need.

Black-ish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Rainbow and Dre realize Junior’s been taking them for granted, so they decide it’s time to band together and cut him off for good. Meanwhile, Jack discovers he has a very lucrative talent, only Ruby wants to use it for all the wrong reasons.

Emergence (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Jo and Chris attempt to identify the sinister forces coming after Piper, while a mysterious man hinders their search and brings danger too close to home. Meanwhile, Abby works with Piper to trigger her lost memory, while Jo makes a shrewd deal with Benny to secure Piper’s future safety.