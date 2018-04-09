What’s On Tonight: ‘The Crossing’ Hopes To Be The ‘Lost’ Of 2018

ABC

The Crossing (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – ABC’s trying to revive Lost this season with a new show about a group of survivors stranded on a beach battling mysterious elements and some confusing time jumps. But instead of island polar bears and government experiments, this show follows Steve Zahn, who plays a local Sheriff charged with figuring out why dozens of people suddenly washed up on his shore claiming to be refugees from 180 years into the future. I feel like I should preference every episode description with that prologue because this show is already so damn confusing. Now onto this week’s episode: In a flash-forward to the year 2187, Reece finds Leah, an orphaned Common baby, and goes against her Apex cohorts to take her in as her own. In the present day, Jude – hoping for a peaceful solution with the Feds – is blindsided by a mysterious black-ops team’s intent on capturing Reece by any means necessary.

American Idol (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – So … this is still happening. Tune in if you want to see Katy Perry doing Katy Perry things. There are other judges too but I can’t remember their names.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The Legends’ plan to destroy Mallus using the totems doesn’t go as planned, forcing Rip to improvise and the team to regroup in the Wild West where they team up with an old friend, Jonah Hex.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Vanessa and Kevin come up with a plan to save Enzo’s after the new owner announces he’s tearing the place down to build a parking lot but when their security company is offered a well-paying job by the guy, Kevin must decide what’s truly important to him.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – A handful of former Voice champions stick around to advise during another knockout round.

Trading Spaces (TLC, 8:00 p.m.) – TLC’s bringing back its wacky renovation series for a two-hour reunion. Everyone’s a decade older but the designs are just as insane and cringeworthy as ever.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Adam’s love of pranks is tested when Andi devises an elaborate hoax to teach him the consequences of his “harmless” hobby.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Arthur’s left scrambling for a ticket to Wrigley field for the Cubs’ opening game for the first time in 43 years.

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – The men quickly realize their enemy – an oversized polar bear – is more cunning than they originally thought and the secret to defeating him may lie in the local natives’ culture.

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Liv gets in touch with her dramatic side when she and Clive investigate the murder of a theater actor.

Living Biblically (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Chip gets into it with his mother-in-law, a scientist, who doesn’t believe in the power of prayer.

American Dad! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Stan finds an outlet for his boring stories while teaching young CIA cadets.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Paige’s maternal instincts kick in on the team’s latest mission while the consequences of his tiny white lie start to plague Walter.

Good Girls (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Business is booming and the women are living large, but a threat from one of their employees reminds them how violent Rio can be when pushed and threatens everything they’ve been working toward.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Zooey Deschanel, Snoop Dogg

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Mulaney, guest co-host Cardi B

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Amy Schumer, Madeleine Albright, Giada De Laurentiis

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tiffany Haddish, the War on Drugs, Gil Sharone

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Tracy Morgan, Ike Barinholtz

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tyra Banks

Conan: Dax Shepard, Grant Gustin, Nick Griffin