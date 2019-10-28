The Deuce (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The show’s series finale wraps with Candy making a critical decision about her relationship with Hank as her film comes under scrutiny and Vincent attempting to escape the long reach of the mob while making peace with Abby.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Maddie takes a call into her own hands as Athena and the 118 respond to a series of increasingly bizarre incidents on Halloween including (but not limited to) a murder of crows attacking a school field trip and a child ghost wandering a neighborhood.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Asher looks to Olivia for support when someone from his past comes knocking and Spencer’s attempt to reach Layla backfires in a big way.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Dave and Tina bond over their similar tastes in music while Gemma goes to the Butlers for help in getting rid of an unwelcome house guest.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Dottie’s medical emergency ruins Bob and Abishola’s first real date.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Lola must battle the paparazzi covering a celebrity’s murder trial both in and out of the courtroom.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jennifer’s confidence is shaken as both Jefferson and Lynn cope with the shocking decline of Freeland and Anissa continues her work at the clinic.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Malcolm begins digging into repressed memories after discovering a photo of himself and Martin on a trip together when he was just a young boy. As he investigates his link to the woman in the box, he and Jessica team up to prevent Ainsley from interviewing “The Surgeon.”