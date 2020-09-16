If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Devil All The Time (Netflix film) — Robert Pattinson portrays an unholy preacher while Sebastian Stan steps into a crooked sheriff’s shoes, and Tom Holland’s simply trying to stay out of the line of fire while evil forces surround him. It’s a battle between the corrupt and the so-called just that should provide a nice midweek viewing break. This Antonio Campos-directed story spans the period between WWII and Vietnam and co-stars Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Eliza Scanlen, and Mia Wasikowska.

The 100 (CW, 8:00pm EST) — An unexpected threat’s looming over Clarke and all of her friends as they’re already reckoning with what’s happened.

Coroner (CW, 9:00pm EST) — The whole place is on lockdown with Jenny separated from the team. Meanwhile, Detective McAvoy’s searching for a newly released killer.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Drew Barrymore

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Sharon Stone, Shaquille O’Neal, Kylie Minogue

The Late Late Show With James Corden — John David Washington, Michael McIntyre, Glass Animals

In case you missed these offerings last week:

Unpregnant (HBO Max film) — A 17-year-old Type A student, Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson), deals with a never-taken-lightly decision by taking a 1000-mile road trip with her former BFF, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), and it’s a wild ride that neither of them suspected was afoot. The value of renewed friendships with a dash of both Thelma And Louise and Fast And Furious make this an unexpectedly funny film with costars including Alex MacNicoll, Breckin Meyer, and Giancarlo Esposito, and Betty Who.