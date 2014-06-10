What’s On Tonight: The ‘Dumb And Dumber To’ Trailer

06.10.14

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — I don’t know what is happening tonight, but showrunner Noah Hawley says that it’s going to break Twitter.

Royal Pains (USA, 9 p.m.) — SEASON PREMIERE. The sixth season kicks off. This season will feature doctors hanging out on beaches.

Playing House (USA Network, 10 p.m.) — There’s not a lot of comedies this summer. This one is good. Watch it.

Chasing Life (ABC Family, 9 p.m.) — SERIES PREMIERE. A new show about a ambitious reporter chasing her dreams who gets diagnosed with cancer. It’s ABC Family, so I assume she won’t be selling meth (turning tricks, perhaps?). Steven Weber recurs.

Heroes of Cosplay (SyFy, 9 p.m.) — I just appreciate that a show exists that features nothing but cosplay.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels will be on Fallon, and the trailer for Dumb and Dumber To will premiere during the episode. Dave Chappelle is on Letterman (woah!), Gerard Butler is on Jimmy Kimmel; Ferguson has Megan Mullally; Charlie Rose is on Seth Meyers; John Waters will be on The Colbert Report and Jenny Slate stops by Conan.

