What’s On Tonight: the ESPYs

The ESPY Awards (ESPN) — Seth Meyers hosts the sportiest circle jerk in all the land, a never-not-unfunny waste of time where the only thing that barely registers any interest is which female athletes you suspect might be attractive if they wore real clothes show up looking actually attractive. On a side note, if there was an awards show called the EPSYs that gave out awards for the best epileptic seizures, I’d probably watch that.

Psych (USA) — Season premiere. A handful of people keep telling me to watch this show because it’s so very okay compared to other summer programming on at the same time. And to those people I say, “No.”

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central) — I finally started following Daniel Tosh on Twitter today. I wish he didn’t respond to so many of his fans; it really clutters up my feed. What a dick.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) — You know what I did last Wednesday? I went to the beach, got drunk at the swim-up bar in the pool, then I had an awesome dinner of Mexican food. At no point did I think about “So You Think You Can Dance” or creating two sentences of banter about a show I don’t watch. That was fun.

Ghost Hunters International (Syfy) — Season premiere. Say what you will about “Scooby Doo,” at least it respected its viewers enough to admit that ghosts don’t exist.