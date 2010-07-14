What’s On Tonight: the ESPYs

The ESPY Awards (ESPN) — Seth Meyers hosts the sportiest circle jerk in all the land, a never-not-unfunny waste of time where the only thing that barely registers any interest is which female athletes you suspect might be attractive if they wore real clothes show up looking actually attractive. On a side note, if there was an awards show called the EPSYs that gave out awards for the best epileptic seizures, I’d probably watch that.
Psych (USA) — Season premiere. A handful of people keep telling me to watch this show because it’s so very okay compared to other summer programming on at the same time. And to those people I say, “No.”
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central) — I finally started following Daniel Tosh on Twitter today. I wish he didn’t respond to so many of his fans; it really clutters up my feed. What a dick.
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) — You know what I did last Wednesday? I went to the beach, got drunk at the swim-up bar in the pool, then I had an awesome dinner of Mexican food. At no point did I think about “So You Think You Can Dance” or creating two sentences of banter about a show I don’t watch. That was fun.
Ghost Hunters International (Syfy) — Season premiere. Say what you will about “Scooby Doo,” at least it respected its viewers enough to admit that ghosts don’t exist.
That Kobe joke would’ve made sense if they hadn’t won the NBA championship the last two years.
I really like Psych. It takes the piss out of police shows and The Mentalist. Won’t make you think too hard, but it’s fun.
But if you don’t want to watch it Matt, I respect your choice.
Also, this
[www.imdb.com]
Right, so anyway, Vanessa Bryant’s tits and TO’s chick’s ass and I’m good to go.
EPSYs FTMFW! Neil Young for the lifetime achievement award.
SYTYCD has had some pretty hot chicks on it in the past. If watching the the incredibly toned bodies of indescribably flexible women cavort about a brightly lit stage for your amusement doesn’t float your boat, I guess that’s okay. I won’t judge you. Strip club owners have a few questions about how on earth they could possibly make their product appeal to you, though.
That said, SYTYCD has been pretty lousy this year.
The ESPYs are not always unfunny. The Norm monologue was hilarious but that was like 15 years ago
[www.youtube.com]
The Best Athlete nominees includes Jimmie Johnson. You know, because he shows tremendous athletic ability by sitting on his ass all day, driving a car in circles.
Bring Jon back
I want a competition with uproxx tubby vanilla losers when you are away Matt called “So You Think You Can Blog” and in the finals it will be JonBois versus DangerWhocaresyo trying to make Jimmy Fallon in the middle of a skit just crack a smile
Please watch Psych? What if I told you there was a pale chick with huge tits on it?*
*show does not have a pale chick with huge tits
I like Psych, but I have a feeling it’s not the type of show Matt would like.