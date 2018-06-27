Syfy

The Expanse (Syfy, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Two factions form over how to handle the survivors arriving to Behemoth as Holden and his team must find a way to save the Ring from an attack and protect all of humanity. Later, in the season three finale, Holden goes head-to-head against Ashford.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Proving you can milk the sh*t out of any reality series if you’re desperate enough, CBS is airing the 20th season of Big Brother tonight. By now, you should know the gist of this show. Julie Chen, you’re better than this!

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The cooks are tasked with creating a dish using walnuts in their mystery box challenge before they meet up with former soccer star Alexi Lalas to create street food favored by futbol fans around the world.

Young & Hungry (Freeform, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – Gabi and Josh struggle through some relationship woes. First, Gabi tries to force Josh to come clean after she discovers he faked joining a swim club to get some distance from their relationship. Later, she worries the two have lost their spark after they go through a sex drought.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Ramsay visits a struggling Cajun fusion restaurant in Los Angeles whose saving grace may be its close-knit wait staff.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Leanne attempts to comfort Ariel in the wake of a devastating loss and Elliot puts all his hopes in documentary footage during his malpractice trial.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Will, Broussard, Amy, and Bram team up to kidnap a high-ranking IGA officer.

Reverie (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Mara dives into the mind of a coma victim to discover the person responsible for a bombing that killed dozens of people.

SIX (HIST, 10:00 p.m.) – The team must rely on their training when they’re tasked with a prisoner exchange in Chechnya.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ice Cube, Dale Earnhardt Jr., the Internet

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Paul Rudd, Ken Jeong, Florence & the Machine

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Hugh Grant, Kyrie Irving, Tim Robinson, Jennie Vee & Joe Russo

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Janet Mock