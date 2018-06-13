What’s On Tonight: ‘The Expanse’ Ventures Into Uncharted Territory

NBC/SYFY

The Expanse (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Holden is cursed with seeing the past, present and the future as Bobbie struggles to trust an old friend while leading the group into uncharted territory.

Archer (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — The Danger Island season comes to a close.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bram takes on parenting duties when it comes to Gracie while Will uncovers a dark secret about the Seattle Colony and Katie does her best to help a refugee family.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Ninjas Jessie Graff, Drew Drechsel and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Gabe Stewart face obstacles including the “Ring Turn” and “Slippery Summit” on the course in Miami.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Gordon Ramsay leads the first skills test of the season, teaching to home cooks how to properly prepare fresh-caught crab before tasking them with recreating his famous Crab Benedict dish.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Because Gordon Ramsay now owns Fox, he’s got another show on tonight. This one sends the ill-tempered chef into failing family restaurants to see if his no-nonsense attitude and experience can help revamp these doomed eateries. Expect plenty of yelling and even more tears.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Elijah continues to be a thorn in everyone’s side as he traps his siblings in his own mental maze. Meanwhile, the chaos in New Orleans rages on.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Leanne rushes to save a pair of siblings who sucked down boiling water through a straw as part of a viral challenge. I guess we’ve moved on from Tide Pods now huh?

Reverie (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Mara struggles to understand why a seemingly happy family man robs banks in his reverie and the reason ends up putting her life in danger.

SIX (HIST, 10:00 p.m.) – Gina give Michael one final opportunity to give up his information on the Prince while the team rushes to rescue a high-powered ambassador taken hostage by terrorists.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jamie Foxx, Gallant featuring A$AP Ferg

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Travolta, Sophia Bush, Dierks Bentley

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anthony Scaramucci, Michael Avenatti, Betty Gilpin, Chromeo featuring DRAM

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Claire Danes, Hannibal Buress, Amber Mark, Brian Frasier-Moore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Silverman

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ian Bremmer

Conan: Nick Offerman, Moshe Kasher, Rell Battle