What’s On Tonight: The ‘Crisis’ Looms On ‘The Flash’ And ‘Arrow’

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix) — In her first Netflix special (and first-ever comedy special), Jenny Slate and director Gillian Robespierre beautifully blend the actress’s unique stage performance with family interviews and home movies.

The Flash (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The fact that the impending crisis — and his death — is only weeks away means Barry must begin preparing his loved ones for a life without Central City’s “Scarlet Speedster.”

Game One of the 2019 World Series (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) The Washinton Nationals head to Minute Made Park to take on the Houston Astros in the first game of Major League Baseball’s biggest matchup.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The latest case to fall into the team’s lap — a marine corporal accused of murdering her neighbor — tests all kinds of boundaries when it’s suggested the suspect’s hypnotherapy treatment may have led her to do it.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Now that they’re finally in a new home, Randall must address his (and others’) concerns about their continued adjustment. Meanwhile, Kevin is simply trying to support his loved ones and Rebecca throws a little party.

Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The Johnson kids are excited because it’s finally time for their first school dance. Unfortunately, Bow makes a choice about her dancing partner that is sure to cause more problems than not.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — In a story not unlike Walter White’s and Marty Byrde’s in Breaking Bad and Ozark, a devoted, down-on-his-luck father finds himself in deep trouble when his involvement in illegal matters explodes uncontrollably.

Arrow (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Oliver is still on the hunt for potential players, known and otherwise, in the Monitor’s pre-Crisis plans. At least this time he won’t be alone, because John, Laurel, and Tatsu are tagging along.